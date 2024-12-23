Don't miss 2024 Seoul Lantern Festival and 2024 Gwanghwamun Market this Christmas

Within just seven days of opening, these two hallmark winter events in Seoul have drawn 560,000 visitors, becoming the city's must-visit attractions and photogenic hotspots on social media.

Special Christmas-themed programs, including ornament and mood lamp crafting and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, are captivating visitors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Tourism Organization has ANNOUNCED that the 2024 Seoul Lantern Festival, held along the iconic Cheonggyecheon Stream, and the 2024 Gwanghwamun Market, taking place in Gwanghwamun Square, have already welcomed 560,000 visitors within their first week. These events have firmly established themselves as Seoul's signature winter festivals, capturing the attention of both residents and visitors alike.

Seoul Lantern Festival and Gwanghwamun Market

These two events offer a variety of vibrant experiences, from immersive Christmas displays to hands-on activities and diverse food options, making each day leading up to Christmas even more special and memorable.

2024 Seoul Lantern Festival: A Dazzling Return

Returning after two years, the Seoul Lantern Festival launched on December 13 under the theme "SOUL LANTERN: Play with the Light of SEOUL" and will continue through January 12, 2025. This year's festival lights up the entire Cheonggyecheon area with 242 dazzling light installations stretching from Cheonggye Plaza to Samilgyo Bridge.

Key highlights include:

The 8-meter-tall "Sandaehee Lantern," a modern reinterpretation of the Joseon Dynasty's movable stage "Sandae" and traditional mask dance performances, "Sandae-nori," measuring 5 meters wide and 8 meters high.

The "Gwanghwamun Lantern on Cheonggyecheon" at Mojongyo Bridge and the grand "Royal Procession Lanterns" leading to it.

These 60 large-scale installations have become crowd favorites for their scale and intricate artistry.

Visitors can also explore the "Soul Lantern Playground" at Gwanggyo Gallery, where locals and tourists can participate in D.I.Y. Christmas-themed programs and shop for exclusive items at the "Seoul My Soul Shop" pop-up store. Popular photo zones include the Big Ben and Eiffel Tower Lanterns, the mesmerizing "Mystical Waves" created with swimming whale projections, and 15-meter-high lanterns shaped like traditional hairpins (Eosahwa) and bridal headpieces (Jokduri).

2024 Gwanghwamun Market: Santa Village Comes to Life

Now in its third year, the Gwanghwamun Market opened on December 13 and will run until January 5, 2025, under the theme "Santa Village at Gwanghwamun Square." Located around the Sejong the Great statue, the market offers a feast of sights and experiences to embrace the holiday spirit.

Highlights include:

A 15-meter-tall Christmas tree surrounded by 47 vendor booths and various festive photo zones.

A special photo event under the tree, where visitors can meet Santa Claus and receive Christmas gifts. This free event runs until December 25 and has drawn great interest.

The market is divided into three main zones:

Santa Village : Home to the towering Christmas tree and 45 booths offering handmade goods such as Christmas-themed knitwear, candles, glass ornaments, and more. Social media users have been flocking to the five photogenic spots beneath the tree, decorated with party balloons, gift boxes, and a cozy fireplace setup.

: Home to the towering Christmas tree and 45 booths offering handmade goods such as Christmas-themed knitwear, candles, glass ornaments, and more. Social media users have been flocking to the five photogenic spots beneath the tree, decorated with party balloons, gift boxes, and a cozy fireplace setup. Santa Village Food Street : Five booths offer a range of festive treats, from European Christmas drinks and desserts to traditional Korean snacks.

: Five booths offer a range of festive treats, from European Christmas drinks and desserts to traditional Korean snacks. Santa Village Plaza: Features interactive photo zones, including Santa's sleigh and a wishing fountain where visitors can toss coins and make wishes. These attractions elevate the festive atmosphere for all ages.

Kil Ki Yon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, shared his gratitude, saying "Thank you for your tremendous interest in the Seoul Lantern Festival, which has been brightening Seoul's winter nights for 16 years, and also the Gwanghwamun Market, now in its third year." He also added, "I hope you'll visit with your family, friends, or loved ones this Christmas and holiday season to create warm and wonderful winter memories."

