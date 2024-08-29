Doo Prime Celebrated Partnership Success at Old Trafford

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Prime successfully concluded a premier partner event held at the renowned Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2024. As one of the most significant gatherings in the company's history, the event brought together over 70 valued partners from around the world for an unforgettable weekend of collaboration, networking, and celebration.

A Dynamic Agenda: From Networking to Football Heritage

The weekend festivities commenced on Friday, August 9, with an exclusive Welcome Party at Hotel Football designed to foster connections in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Partners and colleagues were treated to an evening of drinks, appetizers, and the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations.

The main event took place on Saturday, August 10, at Old Trafford, where partners participated in a business session. During this session, Doo Prime CEO, Costas Kappai, delivered a keynote address highlighting the company's key achievements and exceptional performance metrics. Mr. Kappai also expressed sincere gratitude for the vital role partners have played in driving the brand's success.

Exclusive Experiences and Engaging Interactions

The event started with an exclusive stadium tour, offering guests an immersive experience of the storied history of Manchester United. Guests also enjoyed access to the Megastore, one of the largest football merchandise stores in the world.

A standout feature of the day was the engaging Q&A session featuring Manchester United legend and former England captain, Bryan Robson. Known affectionately as 'Captain Marvel', Robson captivated attendees with stories from his momentous career, leaving a lasting impression on all present.

The day concluded with a live viewing of the FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City. Guests were treated to a thrilling football match, enhanced by a selection of food and beverages, and an exclusive raffle with three lucky winners receiving a signed Manchester United jersey.

Celebrating Partnership Success & Fostering Connections

The weekend was not only a celebration of shared business milestones but also an opportunity to strengthen relationships and create lasting memories at the Theater of Dreams, a venue synonymous with excellence and passion.

Doo Prime CEO, Costas Kappai commented, "Our partners' dedication and efforts are the backbone of our success, and we are grateful for the value they bring to our business. As our network of partners continues to grow, we remain committed to providing dedicated support and continuously upgrading our products and services to ensure we stay at the forefront of the industry."

About Doo Prime

Doo Prime is a global financial services provider with operation centers in Hong Kong, Dallas, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and other key regions. Leveraging robust technological innovation, the broker offers seamless access to global markets with thousands of CFD products across currencies, precious metals, energies, indices, stocks, and futures. As Manchester United's Official Online Financial Trading Platform Partner, Doo Prime prides itself on offering one of the most secure and reliable trading experiences worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.dooprime.com

SOURCE Doo Prime