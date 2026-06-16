Doppel Enters Japan, Marking Next Phase of Global Expansion

Social engineering defense leader surpasses 250 customers, launches new email security offerings, and adds industry veterans to executive team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel, the AI-native Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced a series of milestones, including its formal expansion into Japan. The expansion is anchored by a strategic alliance with the CTCSP Corporation, reinforcing Doppel's growing international footprint as enterprises confront a new wave of AI-driven social engineering threats.

The announcement follows a period of rapid growth, including 3x ARR growth year-over-year, and a more than 5x increase in Fortune 500 customers. Doppel's total customer base has surpassed 250 organizations, including Poshmark, Ameren, BitGo, and the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, Doppel has expanded its platform with new capabilities across email security, phishing investigation, and AI-driven threat detection. These milestones have been accelerated by international hiring efforts across Canada and the Netherlands, as well as Doppel's expansion into EMEA last October.

As part of its expansion into the Japanese market, Doppel has partnered with CTCSP Corporation, a member of the ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (CTC) Group, to deliver the Doppel platform across Japan. Leveraging CTC Group's extensive enterprise customer base and strong capabilities in system integration, security operations, and managed services, CTCSP will provide end-to-end support from go-to-market activities and implementation through to customer enablement. This will enable Japanese enterprises to effectively adopt and operate the Doppel platform.

"The rise of AI-driven deception means that traditional, siloed security measures are no longer sufficient for the Japanese enterprise," said Katsuya Kami, President and CEO at CTCSP. "Social engineering represents a critical risk that threatens business continuity and brand reputation. Our mission at CTCSP is to enhance the digital reliability of Japanese companies by curating the world's most advanced technologies. By partnering with Doppel, we are delivering AI-native social engineering defense to ensure companies across Japan are resilient against the next generation of AI-driven threats."

"Japan represents a critical frontier in the fight against global social engineering," said Kevin Tian, CEO and Co-founder of Doppel. "Our partnership with CTCSP and the trust of customers in the region validate our mission to protect the world's most innovative companies from AI-driven attacks. We are fully committed to investing in Japan, building a world-class local team, and ensuring our partners have the most advanced SED tools at their disposal."

ADDITIONAL GROWTH MILESTONES

Hiring Momentum and Office Expansion

In Q1 2026, Doppel hired more than 60 employees, bringing its total headcount to more than 200. To support this rapid growth, the company is expanding its footprint with the launch of a new BDR hub in Austin and significant office expansions in San Francisco and New York City.

Executive Appointments

On June 2, Doppel appointed Ofir Ronen as SVP of Customer Success. Ronen brings over two decades of experience scaling high-growth organizations, having previously served as Chief Customer Officer at Varonis Systems and Vectra AI. He will oversee Doppel's global customer strategy, lifecycle management, retention initiatives, and value realization.

Additionally, Joshua Bartolomie joined Doppel in May as Vice President and Head of Global Threat Intelligence. Bartolomie, who spent eight years at Cofense as Chief Security Officer and VP of Global Threat Services, will expand Doppel's intelligence division and its proprietary research output.

Both leaders follow the January appointment of Natasha Mohanty, who joined Doppel as SVP of Engineering following her previous role at Stripe.

Product Innovation

Doppel continues to redefine the SED category with a series of major product milestones. On May 27, the company announced Doppel Email Security, the newest layer of its unified, AI-native platform purpose-built to protect against the entire social engineering attack chain. Email Security leverages agentic AI and the Doppel Threat Graph to investigate inbox threats contextually and disrupt the malicious infrastructure driving phishing campaigns. To gain exclusive updates and priority access to Doppel Email Security, join the waitlist at doppel.com/email-security-waitlist.

This follows the May 4 launch of Doppel Phishing Triage, which automates the analysis of employee-reported threats to eliminate manual overhead and accelerate remediation. To protect the modern workspace beyond the inbox, Doppel also introduced Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting Simulations, preparing organizations for the rise of deepfake-enabled voice and video attacks. These advancements are anchored by the new AI Content Builder, which allows customers to automatically generate engaging, localized training content based on their specific company policies, protocols, and branding, all grounded in intelligence from the Doppel Threat Graph and real-world attack patterns.

Industry Certifications and Recognition

Solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the AI space, Doppel recently announced it has earned three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications, including being among the first 350 organizations worldwide to achieve the ISO 42001 certification for AI governance standards.

The company has also earned significant industry validation. Doppel was recently named a 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award winner in the Deepfake Detection and Anti-Phishing category. This follows a sweep at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Cybersecurity Startup, Agentic AI, and Security Awareness Training, as well as recognition in the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, Chief Strategy and Experience Officer Bobby Ford was named one of Security Magazine's Top Cybersecurity Leaders of 2026.

To learn more about Doppel, visit doppel.com.

About Doppel

Doppel is the AI-native platform for social engineering defense (SED), protecting individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering through three solutions unified on a shared intelligence layer. Digital Risk Protection (DRP) detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and delivers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. Human Risk Management (HRM) turns those live threats into phishing simulation campaigns and next-generation security awareness training, measuring and reducing employee risk by user and team. Email Security adds inline protection, using agentic detection and response backed by the Doppel Threat Graph to stop inbox attacks and disrupt the infrastructure behind them. Together, they defend the entire social engineering attack chain, from infrastructure built before a target is acquired to the moment of compromise, advancing Doppel's mission to protect the world from social engineering, every day.

SOURCE Doppel