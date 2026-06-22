The article is from Shuzhi Society

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 18, 2026, following its success at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, AISpeech's flagship product, the Matrix Array Microphone MA600D, has once again passed the rigorous selection of the professional audiovisual industry's most authoritative judging panel, claiming a "Best of Show" award at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas. This dual recognition across two continents and two distinct evaluation systems underscores that AISpeech's AI-driven audio technology has firmly established itself as a leading force in the Pro AV industry.

Double Award Victory! AISpeech’s MA600D Wins ‘Best of Show’ at Infocomm, Adding to ISE Triumph

The "Best of Show" award, organized by Infocomm's partner media and independent experts, honors products with outstanding innovation, scenario adaptability, and user value. The MA600D stood out among hundreds for acoustic performance, ease of deployment, AI integration, and market differentiation.

Throughout the show, AISpeech's booth (C8787) attracted a steady stream of integrators and acoustic consultants from North America, Latin America, many of whom returned multiple times to experience the MA600D in live demonstrations. One senior U.S. Pro AV integrator commented, "I've seen many 'AI microphones,' but the MA600D is the first product that makes background noise completely unnoticeable to remote listeners in a real-world noisy exhibition hall." This honor not only validates the product's technological leadership but also strengthens AISpeech's global market position as an "AI acoustic enabler."

AI Acoustic DNA — Built for Hybrid Collaboration

At the heart of the MA600D's award-winning performance is AISpeech's proprietary ClearSpeakAI algorithm. It intelligently tackles four persistent audio pain points in hybrid work:

AI Noise Reduction: Dynamically identifies and suppresses over 300 types of environmental noise (such as keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum...), preserving only natural, rich human voice.

AI Dereverberation: Adaptively eliminates flutter echoes and excessive reflections common in glass-walled rooms or small meeting spaces, ensuring clear speech even in complex acoustic environments.

AI Echo Cancellation: Enables full-duplex, uninterrupted conversation, allowing both local and remote participants to speak naturally at the same time.

AI Automatic Gain Control: Continuously tracks speaker distance and head movement, maintaining consistent output volume whether the presenter stands, walks, or leans back in a chair.

AI Empowerment — Redefining the Boundaries of Spatial Audio

The "Best of Show" awards at ISE and Infocomm are the two most prestigious global honors in Pro AV. AISpeech's double win not only proves product excellence across different regions but also signals a clear trend: the Pro AV market is shifting from hardware specs to AI‑driven, context‑adaptive intelligence. During the show, AISpeech reached cooperation intentions with system integrators from many countries and will continue to deepen collaboration in high‑value scenarios like multinational video conferencing, large roundtables, and cross‑site collaborative offices.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society