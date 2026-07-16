BANGKOK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is from Shuzhi Society.

Following its opening, InfoComm Asia 2026 is welcoming the world's leading professional AV brands and Southeast Asia's top system integrators to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from July 15–17.

Live from InfoComm Asia 2026: AISpeech MA600D Powers the Official Smart Tech Stage

This year, AISpeech's flagship MA600D Matrix Array Microphone has been selected as the audio solution for the event's official Smart Tech Stage, delivering crystal-clear voice reinforcement throughout keynote sessions. Visitors can also experience immersive live demos in dedicated education and meeting room (MR105) environments, while AISpeech and its partner Fuzion showcase a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered conferencing audio solutions for enterprise and education.

Chosen for the Official Main Stage—Performance Trusted by InfoComm Asia

The Smart Tech Stage, one of the highlights of InfoComm Asia 2026, hosts keynote presentations and technology sessions led by industry experts throughout the event. The entire stage is powered by the AISpeech MA600D Matrix Array Microphone, reflecting the organizer's confidence in its professional-grade performance.

Even amid the noisy, high-traffic exhibition floor, the MA600D locks onto the speaker's voice with precision — no handheld microphone required — and delivers crystal-clear, stable sound reinforcement. Visitors can experience its real-world performance in a demanding live event setting.

The MA600D has also earned international recognition, receiving the prestigious Best of Show Awards at both ISE 2026 and InfoComm USA 2026. Beyond the exhibition floor, it has been deployed at high-profile international events, including the APEC Trade Ministers Meeting, proving its reliability in mission-critical conference environments.

Experience the new MC04 & MT200 Live — Hear AI Audio in Action

Experience AI audio in real meeting and classroom environments at our Demo Room (MR105), featuring the MA600D Microphone, the MC10 and MC08 Conference Audio Series, plus our latest MC04 and MT200.

MC04 Ceiling Microphone – Designed for lightweight AI-powered classroom sound reinforcement, delivering intelligent noise reduction and sound reinforcement without an external processor.

MT200 Multimodal AI Audio-Visual Tracking Box – Powered by advanced cross-modal audio-visual spatial coordinate fusion, enabling intelligent speaker tracking without preset camera positions or manual switching.

Also on display is AISpeech's latest Audio & Video Device Management Platform, delivering unified device management with real-time monitoring, remote control, automated inspection, and batch firmware upgrades for simplified operations and maintenance.

Spotlight on Our Booth: Explore the Complete AI Audio Portfolio

AISpeech is exhibiting at Fuzion Booth L01, located at the main entrance of the exhibition hall. Discover our complete portfolio of AI-powered conferencing audio solutions, including the MC10 Series ceiling microphone system for meeting rooms and smart classrooms, and the MA600D Microphone for medium-to-large conference spaces.

As digital transformation accelerates across Southeast Asia, demand for intelligent, high-quality conferencing audio solutions continues to grow across both enterprise and education sectors. Through its participation at InfoComm Asia 2026, AISpeech aims to strengthen relationships with local system integrators, channel partners, and industry customers while expanding its regional partner ecosystem throughout Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society