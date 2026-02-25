DoveRunner Expands Presence in Southeast Asia with New Office in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveRunner, a global leader in mobile application protection and content security technology, has announced the opening of its new office in Jakarta, Indonesia. This expansion reinforces DoveRunner's long-term commitment to the Indonesian market while strengthening customer relationships and extending support across Southeast Asia.

The Jakarta office will serve as a regional hub, enabling DoveRunner to work more closely with local enterprises, financial institutions, and digital service providers. As organisations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, they face increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, driving demand for robust mobile application security and anti-piracy technologies and shaping DoveRunner's decision to expand its presence in Indonesia.

DoveRunner partners with several established organisations in the country, including Vidio, Sinarmas, Japfa, and EMTEK Group, along with other leading banks and fintech companies. These partnerships have helped build a strong security platform that protects critical applications relied upon by millions of users every day.

"Indonesia is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing digital markets in Southeast Asia," said James Ahn, CEO of DoveRunner. "Opening our Jakarta office demonstrates our long-term commitment to Indonesia and our customers. By being closer to the market, we can respond faster, collaborate more deeply, and deliver security solutions that address real-world operational and regulatory challenges."

The Jakarta expansion is part of DoveRunner's broader global growth strategy, which includes continued expansion across Europe and Latin America from 2026 onwards. DoveRunner operates offices in Seoul, San Jose, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Jakarta, combining local expertise with global-scale capabilities to support customers worldwide.

"As cyber threats become increasingly global, our customers expect security partners with both local presence and global reach," James Ahn added. "Our continued expansion across Asia, Europe, and LATAM ensures reliable support wherever customers operate."

This expansion aims to deliver faster mobile application and content security support while addressing regional regulatory requirements.

About DoveRunner

DoveRunner is a global cybersecurity company specialising in mobile application security and content security, including anti-piracy solutions . Trusted by leading OTT platforms, Banks, financial institutions and digital service providers, DoveRunner delivers runtime protection and content security across the application lifecycle. With offices across Asia and the United States and an expanding presence in Europe and Latin America, DoveRunner combines local market understanding with global security expertise to support customers worldwide.

SOURCE DoveRunner