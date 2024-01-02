Dow Jones Names Sands China in DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific Sustainability Indices

MACAU, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) have named Sands China Ltd. to its DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific indices, marking Sands China's second consecutive year on the world index and its third on the Asia Pacific index.

Sands China is one of only two integrated resort operators named in the DJSI World for 2023, alongside parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS); it is also the only integrated resort operator listed in the DJSI Asia Pacific.

In the broader Consumer Services category, Sands China was one of only seven companies named to DJSI World, alongside LVS, and one of only three companies named in DJSI Asia Pacific.

"Sands China is very pleased to be recognised in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices again in 2023," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "Our company made significant strides in the latest assessment, achieving measurable advancements in categories such as biodiversity, food loss and waste, talent attraction and retention, occupational health and safety, and human capital development. Our thanks go to all our team members for ensuring that corporate values and strategies such as sustainability are translated into daily actions throughout our operation."

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognised that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. DJSI launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.

The DJSI World index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Sands China's continued inclusion in the index demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to the major changes in methodology and public disclosure expectations made in the CSA, reflecting its focus on transparency as defined by major ESG authorities and a dedication to continuously expanding its impact.

Sands China's sustainable business practices are carried out under the People, Planet and Communities corporate social responsibility platform of Las Vegas Sands. Sands China's variety of initiatives include the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement programme; and the Sands China Academy, a team member professional development programme. Sands China has a strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered – as part of its commitment to serve the Macao community and contribute to making it a better place to live and work.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.