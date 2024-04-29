DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Releases 2023 Annual Report

HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today released its 2023 annual report.

The report contained a message to shareholders from Chairman Frank Paul Krasovec and Chief Executive Officer Aileen Wang.

"Against the backdrop of our successful initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 2023 was a year of growth, showcasing our commitment to serving the tastes and demands of Chinese consumers," DPC Dash Chairman Krasovec, and CEO & Executive Director Wang, stated in the report. "During 2023, we strategically expanded our store network while maintaining our sharp focus on efficiency enhancements. As a result of these efforts, we are pleased to be able to report that the Group delivered revenues of RMB3.05 billion and adjusted net profit of RMB8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023."

DPC Dash 2023 performance highlights the Company's market leadership and validates its "go deeper, go broader" strategy, which have laid foundations for future growth. DPC Dash has now delivered positive same-store sales growth for 27 consecutive quarters since the third quarter of 2017, when the current management team started its tenure.

Operational excellence remains a core focus for DPC Dash. Underlining the popularity of DPC Dash menu offerings, each of the top 19 stores in Domino's global system for first-30-day sales ranking are in China. The Company was recognized for its commitment to building fulfilling, long-term careers for people when it was included in the Kincentric 2023 China Best Employers, the second consecutive year DPC Dash has won this accolade.

"Building on the growth momentum of 2023, we are dedicated to further expanding and strengthening our business to capture more opportunities in China's largely untapped pizza market," Mr. Krasovec and Ms. Wang said in the statement. "As of March 31, 2024, our operational footprint spanned 835 stores across 30 cities, and we anticipate net openings of approximately 240 new stores during 2024. Our next milestone is reaching the 1,000-store mark, a target we aim to reach by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Looking further ahead, we expect to open approximately 300-350 stores in both 2025 and 2026. "

"2023 was an important year in our corporate history. With our differentiated products, unique positioning, and focused, scalable, and replicable store economic model, we are well placed to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders," Mr. Krasovec and Ms. Wang added.

To download the full version of DPC Dash 2023 annual report, please visit: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0429/2024042900203.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and/or the Announcement are forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will","expect","anticipate","estimate","believe","going forward","ought to","may","seek","should","intend","plan","projection","could","vision","goals","aim","aspire","objective","target","schedules",and"outlook") are not historical facts, are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks (including but not limited to the risk factors detailed in this document and/or the Announcement), uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond the Company's control and which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements have been based on assumptions and factors concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company about the businesses that it operates. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to: the Company's operations and business prospects; its business and operating strategies and ability to implement such strategies; its ability to develop and manage its operations and business; its ability to control costs and expenses; its ability to identify and satisfy customer demands and preferences; the actions and developments of its competitors; general economic, political and business conditions in the markets in which it operates; and changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which it operates.

Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, the Company strongly cautions investors against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or under applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Statements of, or references to, the Company's intentions or those of any of its Directors are made as of the date of this document and/or the Announcement (as applicable). Any such intentions may change in light of future developments.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to exercise caution in dealing in securities in the Company.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

Contacts

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd