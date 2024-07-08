DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Concludes First Half of 2024 with Sustained Expansion and Innovation

HONG KONG, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continued its robust growth momentum and market innovations during the first half of 2024, further strengthening its unique positioning in the China pizza market.

In 2023, DPC Dash formulated a "go deeper, go broader" strategy to expand its footprint in China's burgeoning pizza market through a sustainable business model. DPC Dash continued to uphold its commitment to serving high-quality, value-for-money pizzas to more Chinese customers in the first half of 2024. As reported in the Second Quarter 2024 Investor Fact Sheet ("investor fact sheet"), DPC Dash operates more than 900 stores in 33 cities in China as of June 30, 2024.

DPC Dash has successfully executed the "Go Deeper, Go Broader" strategy. In the first half of 2024, DPC Dash made its debut in 4 new cities, including Taizhou and Jinhua in Eastern China and Jiangmen and Huizhou in Southern China. DPC Dash opened 146 new stores in the first half of 2024. The total number of net new stores added this year, stores currently under construction and stores that have signed has exceeded 85% of the full-year opening target for 2024.

The growth momentum across China is evident. According to the fact sheet, DPC Dash holds all top-20 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 20,000 stores globally. As of this release date, the company has achieved 28 quarters of consecutive positive same-store sales growth (SSSG) since the current management took over in the third quarter of 2017.

At the same time, DPC Dash continues to build inclusive communities and win recognition. The loyalty program continued to show substantial progress as of June 30,2024, reaching approximately 19.4 million members, reflecting strong customer engagement. Over the past 12 months, around10.3 million new customers have placed their first orders across DPC Dash's sales channels.

In the first half of 2024, DPC Dash celebrated the first anniversary of its successful Hong Kong IPO in March 2023. On July 8, 2024, DPC Dash was honored with the 2023 Best IPO Award from China Financial Market 2024, a testament to its unwavering commitment, dedication, and execution on delivering value to shareholders. The period also saw a consistent and healthy enhancement in the Company's store network, sales performance, branding power and workforce well-being.

DPC Dash's efforts were recognized at the Domino's Worldwide Rally 2024 in the form of numerous awards to the Company. Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, was the first female CEO to be inducted into the prestigious Domino's Pizza Chairman's Circle. The company was awarded the Gold Franny Award for the sixth consecutive year in recognition of its exceptional operating results, store development and growth, while also receiving the International Cornerstone Award for robust new store growth. The overall success is supported by every individual's talent, dedication and expertise within DPC Dash's workforce. DPC Dash employees were recognized as International Franchise Trainer of the Year, the International Regional Manager of the Year and the International Supervisor of the Year, while two DPC Dash employees qualified for the 2024 World Fastest Pizza Maker (WFPM).

To support the continuous expansion of store network and expected growth trajectory of customer demand, DPC Dash strives to improve its products and services. DPC Dash remains committed to product innovation. In the second quarter, DPC Dash added new products including new pizza item and crust innovation to its existing signature and localized menu, bringing more excitement for customers across China. Meanwhile, DPC Dash collaborated with popular brands for limited-time promotions, including Tencent AshEchoes and Hello Kitty, which are popular among the younger generation in China.

Moving forward, DPC Dash will remain committed to a strategic expansion of its store network under the "Go Broader, Go Deeper" strategy. The company will persist in its innovation efforts, particularly in the ongoing development and localization of its pizza-centric menu. It will also build upon its distinctive proficiency and leadership in delivery services, with a strong emphasis on technology. By leveraging its scalable and replicable economic model for stores, DPC Dash aims to deliver an enhanced dining experience to an increasingly diverse customer base across China.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates more than 900 stores in 33 cities in China as of June 30, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

