DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Releases 2024 Interim Report

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today released its 2024 Interim Report.

In the first half of 2024, DPC Dash continued to execute its 4D strategy: Development, Delicious pizza at value, Delivery, and Digital. The Company experienced significant growth across all markets, driven by deeper penetration in existing cities and expansion into new ones. Revenue reached double-digit growth, and it was the first time that both net profit and adjusted net profit turned positive in the first half of 2024. DPC Dash continuously innovated product offerings to better serve customers and drove customer engagement through digital initiatives. Delivery remained a core part of the Company's strategy, while dine-in and carry-out services have experienced significant uptick.

"Our 4D strategy continues to drive our success in the China pizza market," Aileen Wang, chief executive officer of DPC Dash, said on a conference call discussing the 2024 interim financial results. "This is evident in our financial performance for the first half of 2024. Our total revenues reached RMB2.04 billion, a 48.3% increase year over year. We're proud to report our 28th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth since the third quarter of 2017, when our current management team began its tenure. This consistent performance over seven years underscores the effectiveness of our strategy and the strength of our execution."

"The growth in the new growth markets has been the main driver for our overall growth already." Helen Wu, chief financial officer of DPC Dash, said on the call. The company has received many customer requests for new stores. "Given the wide space, we actually want to bring our product, make it more available to the customers in China nationwide."

DPC Dash will continue to look for opportunities in Shanghai and Beijing, while also exploring the market potential beyond the existing 33 cities currently served, Ms. Wang added. The company is well on track for the full year opening target of 240 new stores in 2024, and targets to open 300 to 350 stores each year in 2025 and 2026.

To download the full version of DPC Dash 2024 interim report, please visit: https://ir-upload.realxen.net/iis/1405/uploads/iis/2024/11381501-0.PDF

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates more than 900 stores in 33 cities in China as of June 30, 2024.

