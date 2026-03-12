Dr Betty Chan Receives the Inaugural PECERA-HK Distinguished Educator Award

Recognising Her Half-Century of Cross-Regional Leadership in Early Childhood Education

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Early Childhood Education Research Association (Hong Kong, PECERA-HK) recently held its 20th Anniversary Celebration cum 2025–26 Annual Meeting at YCIS Hong Kong, where it presented the inaugural Distinguished Educator Award, to honour educators for their outstanding lifetime contributions to early childhood education. Dr Betty Chan Po-king, CEO and School Supervisor of YCYW Education Network, became the first recipient of this prestigious award, marking widespread recognition of her exceptional achievements in advancing early childhood education across Hong Kong SAR, the Chinese mainland, and overseas.

Dr Betty Chan, CEO & School Supervisor of Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network, receives inaugural Distinguished Educator Award from PECERA-HK.

The Distinguished Educator Award was adjudicated by three influential leaders from the fields of education and public administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government: Dr Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Former Secretary for Justice; Mrs Helen Yu Lai Ching-ping, Former Director of Education; and Mrs Patricia Chu Yeung Pak-yu, Former Deputy Director of Social Welfare. In line with PECERA-HK's mission, the selection committee carefully evaluated the candidates' lifetime contributions in three aspects: impact on educational policy and systemic reform; innovation and professional practice; and forward-looking academic research.

At the award ceremony, Mrs Helen Yu delivered the citation, "Since the 1970s, Dr Betty Chan has been a pioneer in early childhood education. She was among the first to introduce the concepts of 'Open Classroom' and 'Play-based Learning', and has promoted systemic changes through her research, advocacy, and professional practice. Her influence extends across the Chinese mainland and overseas, making her a true leader in cross-cultural early childhood education."

The event welcomed Dr Jeff Sze Chun-fai, Under Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong SAR Government, as the Officiating Guest. In his speech, Dr Sze expressed gratitude to Dr Betty Chan for her contributions to early childhood education, and remarked, "Enabling children to learn joyfully through play, by encouraging exploration and nurturing curiosity, provides a solid foundation for lifelong learning. Equally important, are moral education and the cultivation of positive values and attitudes, which serve as essential pillars in helping children grow into confident, optimistic, and resilient individuals."

Dr Betty Chan said in her acceptance speech, "This honour is not only a recognition of my six decades of work in early childhood education, but also a tribute to all educators who steadfastly uphold professional standards and wholeheartedly devote themselves to nurturing young children. I am deeply honoured, and fully aware of the weight of this responsibility."

Since the 1970s, Dr Chan has been a pioneer in the field of early childhood education. She has actively promoted the concepts of "Open Classroom" and "Play-based Learning", continuously refining the theoretical foundations and putting them into practice. She thereby extended her influence to the Chinese mainland and the United States, becoming an internationally respected education leader.

From 1979, the early childhood care and education system in Hong Kong, China has undergone a significant transformation, and Dr Chan has always been at the forefront of the reforms. She challenged the prevailing, mechanistic teaching approaches of the time. Through parent and community education initiatives, she raised public awareness of the importance of early childhood education, and paved the way for a new era in this sector of Hong Kong education.

Through sustained commitment to research, advocacy, and professional practice, Dr Chan played a pivotal role in establishing the Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE), a crucial milestone in the development of the early childhood education profession in Hong Kong SAR. As the first private institution of higher education in Hong Kong SAR to offer postgraduate programmes in education, YCCECE continues to nurture outstanding practitioners of early childhood education and make profound and lasting contributions to the sector's long-term development. Dr Chan has also been a steadfast advocate for intercultural and bilingual education, creating greater access to learning and professional development opportunities for ethnic minority students and educators. Her foresight and hands-on commitment have driven the alignment of Hong Kong's early childhood education with international standards, significantly raising the sector's professional calibre.

As Dr Chan said, "Early childhood education is a vocation dedicated to nurturing human potential." YCYW Education Network will continue to work with colleague educators through intercultural collaboration, research advancement, the professional development of teachers, and active engagement regarding policies for early childhood education. Together, we will uphold our shared mission, stay true to our founding values, and steadfastly champion professional excellence.

In addition to the award presentation, the celebration featured two keynote addresses. Professor Kathy Sylva, Honorary Research Fellow and Professor of Educational Psychology, Department of Education, the University of Oxford, spoke on "Supporting Self-regulation at Preschool and at Home: Evidence from Longitudinal and Intervention Research". Professor John Lee Chi-kin, President and Chair Professor of Curriculum and Instruction of The Education University of Hong Kong, delivered a talk titled "The Future of Early Childhood Education in a Digital World: What Shall We Do?"

The event also welcomed: Ms Nicole Li, Deputy Executive Manager of Charities of the Hong Kong Jockey Club; Ms Cecilia Ho, President of Lee Hysan Foundation; Ms Miranda Chan, Secretary General of Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation; and Ms Irene Yu, Program Director of Simon KY Lee Foundation, together joined a panel discussion titled "Charting New Horizons for Early Childhood", exploring future directions in early childhood education.

In addition, the day of the event featured the Quality Accreditation and Professional Coaching (QAPC) Scheme Certificate Presentation and a curated exhibition of "Highlights of Posters Showcased by Hong Kong Participants at the PECERA Annual Conference – Shanghai 2025". Together, these elements made the event an important platform connecting academic research, educational practice, and policy development.

SOURCE YCYW Education Network