Yew Chung Yew Wah Students Secure Offers from World-Leading Universities Including Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, Tsinghua, and Peking University

The Through-Train Education Framework Empowers Students to Receive Over 900 University Offers

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global universities continue to announce their 2026 admissions decisions, the Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW) is pleased to share the latest achievements of its students. As of April 2026, YCYW's Class of 2026 has received over 900 offers from leading universities worldwide, spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, other countries and regions in Asia, and European countries. Institutions from which the students have received offers of admission include Harvard University, Stanford University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Tsinghua University, Peking University, The University of Hong Kong, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Parsons School of Design, and other top schools.

YCYW through-train education framework empowers Class of 2026 students to receive over 900 offers from leading universities worldwide, including Harvard University, Stanford University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Tsinghua University, Peking University, The University of Hong Kong, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Parsons School of Design.

Mr John Liu, Director of Careers and University Guidance and Student Development of YCYW Education Network, stated that, the Class of 2026's outstanding results for offers of admission reflect not only the students' sustained personal dedication and academic potential, but also YCYW' s comprehensive strength in curriculum development, student support, and university guidance.

Through-Train Education System Provides a Solid Foundation for Long-term Development

Dr Esther Chan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (K-12 Education) of YCYW Education Network, noted, "These results are a powerful validation of YCYW's through-train education. Many of the students who received these top-tier offers have been with us since their earliest years in Early Childhood Education (ECE), and their success is a direct reflection of the rigorous, nurturing, and consistent educational philosophy that defines our schools from ECE through to Primary and Secondary."

YCYW focuses on its students' long-term development rather than short-term outcomes. Within this supportive yet challenging environment, students progressively build confidence, a sense of responsibility, and an inquisitive mindset, laying a solid foundation for their future academic pursuits and lifetime aspirations.

An Experienced Team Guides Students for their Best Fit

In the face of the increasingly complex global admissions landscape, the YCYW Careers and University Guidance Office (CUGO) has played a crucial role in the students' college admission process. CUGO now has 32 university counsellors across the network. With a counsellor-to-student ratio of 1:12, CUGO is able to offer highly personalised and targeted guidance, ensuring that all students receive advice tailored to their strengths, aspirations, and individual pathway. Mr Liu explained, "What we consistently emphasise is not merely rankings, but the best fit for each student."

This support begins early in lower secondary, progressively guiding students through career awareness, exploration of interests, selection of subjects, and experiential learning. CUGO also provides comprehensive guidance to both students and their families throughout the university application process. For students applying to highly competitive institutions, such as the US Ivy League and other top US universities, and the UK G5 universities, the CUGO Elite Applications Team provides additional support, helping students to strengthen their personal statements, prepare thoroughly for interviews, and plan strategically. CUGO also includes UK‑based counsellors who maintain close relationships with local higher education institutions, keeping students abreast of the latest admissions developments and insights. For those students applying to more complex international systems, such as in the Republic of Korea, Japan, and elsewhere, CUGO counsellors with expert knowledge of local procedures provide guidance. This year, CUGO has supported students in gaining admission to the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), a leading public research university in the Republic of Korea.

For art admissions, the CUGO team includes university counsellors with extensive experience in admissions and portfolio assessment at leading global art institutions. These specialists provide tailored portfolio guidance to students, and CUGO has established strategic partnerships with numerous prestigious international art schools. For example, students of YWIES Shanghai Gubei have already received offers this year from numerous leading art institutions, including the University of the Arts London; Parsons School of Design, The New School; Pratt Institute and California Institute of the Arts, as well as total scholarships of USD 350,000, demonstrating the tangible impact of professional and career-oriented guidance for art-focused university applications.

Beyond the Classroom, Diverse Programmes Empower Students to Stand Out

In addition to university guidance, YCYW offers students deeper and more challenging learning experiences beyond the classroom through its Seeds for Tomorrow initiatives. These programmes are anchored in real-world problems and cutting-edge fields, providing diverse opportunities through research laboratories, medical immersion programmes, engineering and technology challenges, entrepreneurship incubators, and interdisciplinary research. By such hands-on engagement, students clarify their academic interests and future aspirations. Indeed, many students who have gained admission to the world' s leading universities first defined their research focus through these Seeds for Tomorrow experiences, and subsequently transformed their learning outcomes into compelling academic highlights in their university applications.

Dr Christopher Hurley, Director of Science, Technology and Educational Futures of YCYW Education Network, remarked, "The Seeds for Tomorrow initiatives are not about 'packaging application materials in advance'. Rather, the programmes aim to help students develop the capacity for sustained learning and research within authentic contexts. We hope students learn not for the sake of applications, but through genuine problem-solving, scientific inquiry, and interdisciplinary practice, gradually cultivating academic depth and independent thinking. These experiences are not only valuable in university applications; they significantly enhance students' core competencies and lay a solid foundation for their future studies and research at university."

The Class of 2026's university placements reflect the cumulative impact of YCYW's long-standing commitment to a through-train, seamless educational framework, as well as a systematic approach to student development and university guidance. YCYW will continue to place students at the centre, and nurture young people with global perspectives, strong academic capabilities, and a sense of social responsibility through high-quality teaching, expert university counselling, and forward-looking learning initiatives.

SOURCE YCYW Education Network