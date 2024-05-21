Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) Opens One-Stop Dental Facility in Shenzhen to Cater to New Consumption Patterns of Hong Kong Residents

HONG KONG, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifting of pandemic travel restrictions has driven a surge of Hong Kongers visiting mainland China for consumption, with dental services becoming a popular spending category. The dental clinic opened in Shenzhen by Dr. Philip Fan, J.P. (范榮彰博士), the former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the founder of Beame (自有光), has seen tremendous popularity with Hong Kong customers, at one point serving nearly 1,000 per day.

Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) aims to provide more Hong Kongers access to comprehensive, cost-effective dental care, while also leveraging the Shenzhen clinic to help address Hong Kong's dental services supply-demand imbalance.

Dr. Philip Fan (范榮彰博士): Shenzhen Costs Allow Affordable Dental Care for Hong Kongers

Located near Lo Wu station, the 100,000 square feet Beame (自有光) clinic houses around 100 dentists providing professional services. Founder Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) understands that Hong Kong consumers now prioritize quality and value over just lower prices when traveling to the mainland. Beame is purposefully designed with an upscale clubhouse ambiance, unlike typical dental clinics. Additionally, Beame delivers premium customer service, with attentive Cantonese-speaking staff creating a welcoming environment for patients.

Shenzhen's lower labor and rental costs enable Beame to charge just one-third the fees of local Hong Kong practitioners. Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) believes Hong Kong patients can benefit from these cost advantages and reduced wait times.

Beame also offers complimentary CT scans to help patients understand their issues and receive tailored treatment quotes. Prices for services like cleanings, fillings, and root canals are more affordable, allowing Hong Kong customers to access comprehensive and value-for-money dental care.

Dr. Philip Fan (范榮彰博士) Eases Hong Kongers' Concerns Over Mainland Dental Services

Beame (自有光) in Shenzhen offers dental services comparable to Hong Kong's Central clinics, but at more affordable prices for Hong Kongers. According to Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士), while some initially had reservations about mainland dental care, Beame has built a large customer base through positive word-of-mouth. Moving forward, the clinic will continue providing high-quality services at preferential prices, giving Hong Kongers better dental options and helping address supply-demand imbalances.

Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) emphasized his goal is to provide excellent, affordable dental care for Hong Kongers. He plans to expand Beame's Shenzhen clinics to meet growing demand. Beame is also actively expanding overseas, aiming to become a leading international dental brand.

About Beame (自有光)

Beame is a Hong Kong-based dental company staffed by experienced medical professionals from the Hong Kong healthcare community. It has 6 consultation centers across Hong Kong - located in Central, K11, Times Square, Kwun Tong, Cheung Sha Wan, and Shatin - primarily offering services like orthodontic consultations, maintenance, and payment processing.

Beame's first branch outside of Hong Kong is its self-owned clinic in Shenzhen, which provides comprehensive dental services including veneers, laser whitening, implants, and scaling. This clinic is managed and treatments are designed by the Hong Kong medical team, using advanced equipment. Customers can receive services and aftercare at both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen locations.

Additionally, Beame is actively expanding its international presence, with plans to open branches in Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

This press release is sent by BEAME Medical Technology Limited.

SOURCE BEAME Medical Technology Limited