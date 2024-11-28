Dr. Robert Yap Honoured with World Chinese Distinguished Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award at GCET 2024

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group, has been awarded the 2024 World Chinese Distinguished Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award at the Global Chinese Economic & Technology Summit (GCET 2024) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This prestigious award recognises Dr Yap's enduring contributions to fostering economic collaboration, advancing regional trade efficiency, and strengthening ties within the global Chinese diaspora. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in advancing sustainable economic integration and enhancing ASEAN-China trade relations.

(From Left to Right: Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, President of KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific; Hon. Datuk Seri Ir. Dr Wee Ka Siong, President of Malaysian Chinese Association; Dr Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; Dr. Sok Siphana, Senior Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia in charge of International and Multilateral Trade and Economic Affairs; Tan Sri Majid Khan, Chairman of KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific)

Strengthening Ties Within the Global Chinese Diaspora

Enhancing ASEAN-China Connectivity through ASLN: Dr Yap has been a key proponent of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN), which facilitates hub-to-hub connectivity across ASEAN and China. Under his leadership, YCH Group's SuperPorts™ network integrates multimodal logistics hubs, streamlining trade flows, reducing transit times, and enhancing regional trade efficiency.

Providing Sustainable Growth Solutions: Through the SGConnect™ Initiative, YCH Group contributes to ASLN's objectives by providing ASEAN member states with sustainable solutions to "grow without growing pains." These initiatives combine smart technologies and green logistics to promote efficient and environmentally responsible trade flows.

Driving Collaboration Through Leadership: Dr Yap has been a steadfast advocate for the advancement of the ASEAN Economic Community for over 21 years. In 2007, under his Chairmanship, the ASEAN Business Awards (ABA) were established to celebrate the achievements of ASEAN enterprises and individuals who have excelled within the region. These awards serve as an inspiration for aspiring companies and talents, showcasing exemplary home-grown success stories.

In 2018, during his second Chairmanship term, Dr Yap spearheaded the launch of the Smart Growth Connect (SGConnect™) legacy project, ASEAN-BAC's fifth legacy initiative. SGConnect™ provides a robust ecosystem designed to foster a resilient and connected ASEAN by addressing challenges and enabling sustainable growth.

Dr Yap's visionary leadership has laid a strong foundation for an intelligent and resilient supply chain framework across ASEAN. The SGConnect™ model has been brought to life through landmark initiatives such as the Vietnam SuperPort™, with the Cambodia SuperPort™ and others soon to follow. These projects are instrumental in realising the vision of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) by enhancing intra-ASEAN trade, strengthening ASEAN-China connectivity, and extending trade beyond the region.

Recognised for his remarkable contributions, Dr Yap was recently honoured as an Emeritus Council Member, further cementing his legacy as a champion of regional collaboration and economic integration.

With a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, Dr Yap's innovative and forward-thinking approach continues to empower ASEAN member states and the global Chinese business community to collaborate, innovate, and drive sustainable progress in global trade.

