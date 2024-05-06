Dr. Sarah Salvilla to lead new FWD HealthyMe business

HONG KONG, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group" or "FWD") today announced the appointment of Dr. Sarah Salvilla as Group Chief Health Officer to lead a new health business unit, FWD HealthyMe.

FWD HealthyMe aims to be a partner to customers across Asia for their lifelong health needs, utilising the latest developments in health technology and research to provide diagnostic services alongside comprehensive accident and health insurance. The new business unit will build on the strong foundations provided by FWD's suite of life insurance, critical illness and medical offerings.

Binayak Dutta, Managing Director of FWD Group, said, "Over the past decade, FWD brought its pioneering approach to the life insurance industry in Asia – combining a customer-led and digital-first mindset to great success. Today, we're applying the same ethos of changing the way people feel about insurance to the accident and health space. This is a segment which continues to post double digit growth rates in Asia[1], driven by rising incomes, awareness of health and demand for increased protection against unforeseen medical and financial challenges.

"I'm delighted to tap the leadership of Dr. Salvilla for this new business. With a unique combination of clinical experience, commercial acumen and an evidence-based mindset, Dr. Salvilla will develop innovative partnerships with healthcare providers and industry leaders to support our customers to celebrate living," said Mr Dutta.

Dr. Salvilla began her career as a clinician and surgeon in the United Kingdom's NHS and later joined the World Health Organization as a consultant for its safer primary care initiative. In 2011, Dr. Salvilla moved into the commercial sector where she spent a decade working at a global healthcare company in the United Kingdom in senior healthcare management roles spanning international markets. In March 2021, Dr. Salvilla joined FWD in Hong Kong to lead its Group Customer and Operations team.

Dr. Sarah Salvilla, Group Chief Health Officer of FWD Group, said, "Advancements in technology, precision medicine, research and health awareness present a unique opportunity for a customer focused and digitally enabled company like FWD to be a proactive health partner to customers. I am honoured to lead the new FWD HealthyMe business and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of people and their families across our 10 markets in Asia."

FWD HealthyMe is the health insurance partner at the upcoming Asia Summit on Global Health on 16 to 17 May in Hong Kong, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. The event will bring together policymakers, healthcare experts, renowned academia and influential business leaders, together with key industry players, innovative start-ups, and investors from around the world to exchange insights, explore opportunities and collaborate on the healthcare sector.

