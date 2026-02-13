Dreame Singapore Debuts X60 Ultra: The Ultra-Slim AI-Powered Robot Vacuum With Blue Active Light

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology today announced the Singapore launch of the Dreame X60 Ultra Robot Vacuum, a flagship cleaning solution designed to meet the specific needs of modern homeowners, particularly young families, pet owners, and those moving into new BTO flats. At CES 2026, the X60 Ultra series earned widespread recognition from leading global tech media, winning multiple "Best of CES 2026" and Editor's Choice awards. By focusing on real-world obstacles like low furniture and high door thresholds, the X60 Ultra offers a level of autonomy previously unseen in the market.

Slim Design, Uncompromising Performance

The X60 Ultra enters the market as the ultra-slim robot vacuum, standing at just 7.95cm tall. This allows the device to clean under low-profile sofas and bed frames where dust typically accumulates undisturbed.

While its profile is slim, its performance goes beyond its compact frame. The X60 Ultra features a specialised dual-layer climbing system, allowing it to scale two-layer obstacles up to 8.8cm in height. This solves a major pain point for Singaporean homes with uneven flooring or high sliding door tracks, ensuring the robot can move from room to room without getting stuck.

To handle the toughest debris, the X60 Ultra is equipped with 36,000Pa suction power - currently the highest in the industry, ensuring thorough cleaning for both carpets and hard floors in a single pass.

Faster Intelligence for Busy Households

Designed for homes with high foot traffic, the X60 Ultra features an enhanced AI powered obstacle avoidance system with significantly faster reaction times. It identifies over 300 types of objects and reacts instantly to sudden changes in its environment, such as a pet running past, an elderly family member walking nearby, or children running around, effectively avoiding collisions.

The robot also features an AI-powered smart LED that recognizes the specific type of mess and adjusts cleaning strategies accordingly:

Dry Messes: The robot maintains standard sweeping, vacuuming and mopping.

The robot maintains standard sweeping, vacuuming and mopping. Wet Spills: The system intelligently stops the side brushes to prevent liquid from spreading and switches immediately to mopping mode.

Professional-Grade Hygiene

For families with toddlers or pets, the X60 Ultra ensures a deeper clean through high-temperature maintenance. The base station performs a 100°C hot water self-cleaning cycle for the mop pads to eliminate bacteria and odours. During operation, the robot uses 40°C warm water mopping, which is specifically designed to dissolve stubborn kitchen grease and dried stains.

Early Bird Preorder Promotion

From 13 February to 1 March 2026, the Dreame X60 Ultra is available for a special preorder price of $1,699 (U.P. $2,099).

The first 20 customers to preorder will receive a complimentary gift bundle worth $1,178, which includes:

H12s FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum

Wet & Dry Vacuum Water Hookup Kit

Professional Installation Service

1-Year Accessory Pack

Availability and Demonstrations

The X60 Ultra will officially launch in Singapore on 2 March 2026. Interested customers can experience live in-store demonstrations at the following locations:

Online: dreame.sg

dreame.sg Retail: Dreame Official Stores, COURTS Heeren(Orchard) and COURTS Megastore(Tampines)

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a trailblazer in smart home appliances that enhance lives through cutting-edge technology. The official distributor for Dreame Technology in Singapore is DM Dasher Pte Ltd. Stay updated by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit https://dreame.sg/.

