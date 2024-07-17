Dreame Technology Exceeds 1 Million Sales of Robotic Flex Arm Cleaners, Setting New Trends in Smart Cleaning

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in the smart cleaning industry, recently announced that its robot vacuum sales have exceeded 2.4 million* units worldwide in 2023, with a remarkable 300% year-on-year growth. Notably, the sales of high-end robot vacuums equipped with Robotic Flex Arm technology have surpassed one million** units, solidifying Dreame's position as a top manufacturer of advanced cleaning appliances.

Pioneering Technology in the High-End Market

Dreame

Starting in October 2022, Dreame's tech team conducted 37 solution tests and thousands of scenario-based tests over six months before launching the Robotic Flex Arm technology in April 2023. Less than a year later, by February 2024, Dreame introduced the world's first dual Robotic Flex Arm, combining the side brush and mop pad to target corners and crevices, achieving nearly 100% coverage of neglected areas, and delivering ultimate cleanliness.

Consumer research reflects high satisfaction with the dual Robotic Flex Arm's performance, particularly in cleaning corners, making it a decisive factor for many users when choosing a robot vacuum.

Beyond product innovation, Dreame continues to pursue breakthroughs in its underlying core technologies. Since 2015, Dreame's startup team has spent countless hours developing high-speed digital motors technology, becoming the first company to exceed 200,000RPM and achieving a capacity to mass-produce motors reaching 160,000 and 180,000RPM. Such technological advancements furnish Dreame's smart cleaning products with exceptional cleaning power.

These technological milestones have earned recognition from Frost & Sullivan, an internationally renowned certification organization. At Dreame's product launch event in May 2024, Yang Xiaochen, China regional partner at Frost & Sullivan, awarded Dreame with two certificates: "World's 1st Robot Vacuum with Robotic Flex Arm" and "World's 1st 200,000RPM high-speed digital motor", affirming Dreame Technology leadership in the smart cleaning appliances industry.

Strong Global Market Performance and Strategic Growth

Dreame's technological prowess has driven global sales growth significantly. With products available in over 100 countries, including the United States, Germany, France, and South Korea, more than 50% of Dreame's revenue comes from international markets. By addressing local consumer preferences and needs, Dreame has also advanced its market share and leads in the high-end segment in those regional markets.

From October 2023 to March 2024, Dreame's robot vacuums possessed the largest market share, reaching 47.8% in early March and over 60% of the high-end market. In Italy, Dreame reached a 43% market share in March 2024, securing the top position, and in Singapore, it held a 31% share in Q1 2024, placing it at the leading position as well.

Authoritative media and third-party organizations have previously recognized Dreame's technological achievements. The L20 robot vacuum, Dreame's first international product with Robotic Flex Arms, received numerous awards, including "Best Buy" selected by Japan's Kaden Hihyou and "Best of IFA 2023" by CNN Underscored in the US. In 2024, Dreame introduced the X30 Ultra, X40 Ultra, and Master series featuring Robotic Flex Arm technology to global markets, garnering widespread approval. X30 Ultra was named "Best Buy of high-end robot vacuum cleaners" by Japan's MONOQLO an authoritative Japanese media outlet and "Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner with mopping features"by Singapore's HardwareZone.

Localization Strategy for Global Success

Apart from its robust strength in technological research and development, Dreame Technology's localization strategies are also an important factor contributing to the success of its globalization strategy. Over the years, Dreame Technology has upheld an elaborated business philosophy, deeply focusing on the individual needs of local consumers and flexibly formulating local marketing strategies. Given the differences in demand and purchasing power among consumers in different countries and regions, Dreame insists on customising its product design and adjusts products according to the unique usage habits and user application scenarios of consumers across various countries. Dreame is in no rush to overtake, as this approach, combined with insights from local market "all-knowing" teams, allows Dreame to implement effective "one city, one model" strategies, catering to specific regional preferences, providing the consumers with more precise detailed products.

Dreame believes that market growth should be driven by innovation rather than affordability. The milestone of one million Robotic Flex Arm sales highlights the company's technological strength and market strategy and sets a new benchmark for the smart cleaning industry. Moving forward, Dreame will continue to leverage technological innovations and globalization strategies to deliver superior smart cleaning experiences to consumers worldwide.

*2.4 million units: Statistics time period: January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023; Scope of statistics: Preliminary online and offline omni-channel sales data in many countries and regions around the world, including China, the United States, Southwest Europe, Southeast Asia, etc.; Dreame Technology internal statistics; not audited.

**1 million units: Statistics time period: May 2023 to May 2024; Scope of statistics: Preliminary online and offline omni-channel sales data in many countries and regions around the world, including China, the United States, Southwest Europe, Southeast Asia, etc.; Dreame Technology internal statistics; not audited.

