Dreame to Launch X60 Ultra Extreme in Singapore on 1 September 2026

Extreme Reach, Extreme Precision. The Flagship Upgrade to the X60 Series, led by its industry-leading Dual Ultra Extend Arms for deeper edge and corner cleaning.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame will officially launch the Dreame X60 Ultra Extreme in Singapore on 1 September 2026, following an Early Bird campaign beginning on 17 August 2026.

Built around the campaign theme "Extreme Reach, Extreme Precision," X60 Ultra Extreme is Dreame's latest flagship robot vacuum, designed to clean beyond open floor areas and reach further into corners, furniture recesses and spaces beneath cabinets.

X60 Ultra Extreme X60 Ultra Extreme

Its key innovation is Dreame's industry-leading Dual Ultra Extend Arm Technology, a dual joint system that allows both the side brush and mop pad to extend and adjust their angles according to the surrounding space. The SideReach side brush extends by up to 12cm, while the MopExtend system reaches up to 18cm diagonally, helping to reduce areas that would otherwise require manual follow-up cleaning.

Dreame is the world's first brand to launch a robot vacuum featuring dual bionic extending robotic arms, including multi-stage extending bionic robotic arms. For years, fixed-form robot vacuums have been constrained by physical limits, leaving corners and edges uncleaned. Our extendable arm technology breaks this barrier, expanding cleaning coverage and delivering truly seamless autonomous cleaning.

More adaptive whole-home cleaning

The X60 Ultra Extreme combines its extended cleaning reach with Dreame's upgraded AI-Enhanced OmniSight System, featuring dual 120° wide-angle AI cameras, lateral 3D structured light and LED illumination. Together, these technologies enable more responsive navigation, precise obstacle avoidance and intelligent whole-home cleaning.

Its Proactive Illumination Dirt Detection system is designed to identify fine particles, hair and lighter-coloured liquids, then adjust the robot's cleaning strategy according to the type of mess detected. For dry debris, the robot can increase suction and lift its mop pads. For liquid messes, the brushes lift while the mop pads lower, helping to reduce the risk of wet debris entering the dust box or being spread across the floor.

Delivering up to 42,000Pa Vormax suction, the X60 Ultra Extreme offers industry-leading cleaning power to collect dust, hair and larger household debris across hard floors and carpets. It also features the upgraded HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0, designed to collect debris effectively while reducing hair entanglement.

For mopping, its Dual Omni-Scrub mop pads rotate at up to 280RPM and apply up to 15N (Imagine a 1.5kg bag of rice) of downward pressure to tackle more stubborn stains. VersaLift Navigation also retracts the robot's sensor when entering low-clearance areas, allowing it to clean beneath suitable beds, sofas and cabinets while maintaining intelligent navigation.

The upgraded ProLeap Obstacle Crossing System enables the robot to clear eligible single layer obstacles of up to 5.2cm and double-layer obstacles of up to 10cm, subject to specified obstacle dimensions.

Automated maintenance through the PowerDock

After cleaning, the X60 Ultra Extreme returns to its all-in-one PowerDock for automated maintenance.

The PowerDock features Dreame's industry-first 100°C ThermoHub Mop Self-Cleaning system, which heats the washboard surface to temperatures of up to 100°C under Dreame laboratory conditions, helping to loosen grease and residue from the mop pads. The dock then dries the mop pads with hot air.

It also supports automatic dust emptying for up to 100 days under Dreame's testing conditions, water refilling, cleaning solution dispensing and washboard cleaning. An optional water hookup kit can support automatic water refilling and drainage. "The next step in robot cleaning is not simply greater suction power, but the ability to reach and respond more effectively to the spaces around the home," said Mr Jacky Zhong, General Manager of Dreame Southeast Asia. "The X60 Ultra Extreme combines industry-leading reach, intelligent dirt detection and automated maintenance to reduce the need for manual follow-up cleaning."

Singapore Availability

The Dreame X60 Ultra Extreme Early Bird campaign will begin on 17 August 2026, ahead of its official Singapore launch on 1 September 2026. Interested customers can experience live in-store demonstrations at the following locations:

Online: www.dreame.sg

www.dreame.sg Retail: Dreame Official Stores, COURTS Heeren (Orchard) and COURTS Megastore (Tampines)

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a trailblazer in smart home appliances that enhance lives through cutting-edge technology. The official distributor for Dreame Technology in Singapore is DM Dasher Pte Ltd. Stay updated by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit https://dreame.sg.

Industry-leading and industry-first claims are based on Dreame's internal research and product comparisons available as of the product's release date. All stated performance figures are based on Dreame in-house laboratory testing. Actual performance may vary depending on the home environment, floor type, selected settings and usage conditions. The 10cm obstacle crossing figure applies to eligible double-layer obstacles under specified dimensional requirements. Up to 100 days of automatic dust emptying is based on Dreame laboratory calculations. Optional accessories are subject to local availability and installation compatibility.

SOURCE Dreame Technology