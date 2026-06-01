Driving Innovation, Empowering Partners: ACROBiosystems Showcases Comprehensive CGT Solutions Anchored by GMP Capabilities at Bio Korea 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems, a biotechnology company positioning itself as a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, participated in Bio Korea 2026. The event brought together global pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, investment institutions, and researchers to share the latest industry trends and collaboration opportunities.

ACROBiosystems at BioKorea 2026 – reiterated its core brand values of Reliable Quality, Integrated Innovation, and Considerate Service, as well as its mission to accelerate the entire biopharmaceutical journey from discovery to the clinic. ACROBiosystems Global GMP Factory Open Day - Illustrating its GMP capabilities. ACROBiosystems showcased comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) development.

ACROBiosystems reiterated its core brand values of Reliable Quality, Integrated Innovation, and Considerate Service, as well as its mission to accelerate the entire biopharmaceutical journey from discovery to the clinic.

A central feature of ACROBiosystems' participation was an interactive virtual tour of its GMP capabilities. Typically hosted online and open for industry application, this global GMP Factory Open Day program was extended to the physical venue, offering Bio Korea attendees direct engagement with the company's large-scale Suzhou facility.

Operational since June 2024, the plant spans 33 acres with over 50,000 square meters of building area. Its flexible, intelligent, and modular design enables complex production tasks to meet diverse GMP-grade raw material demands, while an on-site innovation lab supports advancement in cell therapy technologies and rapid GMP-level product translation.

The site maintains an Audit-Ready (ADR) status—ready for both virtual and on-site audits—with a quality system complying with U.S., EU, Japanese, and Chinese regulatory standards. It holds ISO 9001 and GMP certifications and has passed international audits including Rx-360 and MDSAP. The facility features a stringent cleanroom layout with independent suites for cell banking, bulk solution, finished product, and magnetic beads, supported by a 2,200 m² QC lab capable of 10–500L production and multi-format fill-finish. The entire process is governed by validated systems (including BMS, EMS, SAP, TESTO, TSI, DMS, TMS), which have undergone computerized system validation per FDA, EMA, and NMPA requirements to ensure control and data integrity.

In a dedicated session, ACROBiosystems showcased comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) development. Its Resilient Supply™ offers a diverse range of GMP-grade critical raw materials—from growth factors and serum-free media to degradable nanomagnetic beads—enabling efficient culture and differentiation of various immune and stem cells. For CMC quality control, the SAFENSURE™ safety and resDetect™ residual detection solutions are developed in compliance with global pharmacopoeias, ensuring regulatory adherence and enhancing testing efficiency. This unified approach is designed to drive innovation and address key bottlenecks across the complete CGT workflow, from research to commercial production.

Founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, ACROBiosystems Group spans the globe with offices, R&D centers, and production bases in over 15 cities across the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Maintaining long-standing partnerships with top-tier pharmaceutical enterprises, the company comprises several subsidiaries, including ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics. Its main products and services—including recombinant proteins, kits, and antibodies—support the entire drug development lifecycle under a stringent quality control system. Through continuous technological advancement, ACROBiosystems Group is dedicated to accelerating drug development and contributing to global health.

SOURCE ACROBiosystems