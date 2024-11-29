Driving Sustainability in Fashion and Beauty with Taiwan's Materials Innovations

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies to illustrate how Taiwan's materials science industry is making the global fashion and beauty industries more sustainable with breakthrough innovations.

For assistance finding and collaborating with Taiwan's leading innovators, please visit: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers

Or email: [email protected]

Weaving sustainability into the fashion industry

According to Retail Asia, 87% of consumers from emerging markets in Asia aim to make their lifestyles more sustainable. To help clothing brands meet this growing demand, Taiwan's chemical solutions providers for textile supplies are innovating to develop new fabric materials. The company WWRC stands out in particular for its ingenuity in creating multi-functional fabrics for diverse wearing experiences that embrace circularity and resource conservation.

For example, WWRC integrates its Polygiene Technology into a number of fabrics to inhibit the growth of microbes, effectively reducing wash frequency and thereby conserving water and energy. The company also offers a biodegradable material called OrganoTex.

Known for supplying high-quality fabrics to internationally recognized sports brands, WWRC's innovations help set trends for sustainable fashion while delivering comfort and durability. The company's focus on sustainability covers raw materials, production processes, and redefining the lifespans of textiles.

Expanding plant-based raw materials in cosmetics

In the cosmetics industry, consumers in Asia are increasingly seeking plant-based beauty products. To harness this trend, Taiwan's suppliers of raw cosmetics materials, such as Taiwan New Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. (TNJC), are aiming for materials sourced from 100% natural sources. Using plants from traditions such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), TNJC leverages advanced extraction technology to prepare raw materials with highly active ingredients for a wide range of cosmetic and personal care products. The company has even collaborated with a Japanese research institute and a Malaysian production company to jointly develop natural cosmetic materials.

To build its values into its operations, TNJC has certifications according to ISO 9000 and ISO 9001 standards, and its factory is certified according to ISO 45001 for safety and health management.

A key partner worldwide

Across its industries, Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies





: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property





: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs





: Flexibility and customization for specific needs Compatible with friendshoring efforts: With operations and networks worldwide for business continuity

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Consultations on needs and matching services: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/contact-us





Extensive list of companies available online for free: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers





Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy





Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

SOURCE INNOVATION HUB, TAITRA