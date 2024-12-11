Driving Sustainability in Thailand's F&B Industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand, a leading global tourism destination, is recognized by its vibrant food and beverage sectors, spanning from street food to restaurants, cafes and hotels. Being the world's 8th most popular tourist destination, Thailand's food & beverage industry is assorted and growing steadily.

According to data platform Statista, the food service market size in Thailand is estimated at 32.85 billion USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 47.79 billion USD by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period (2024-2029) and has been one of the contributors to the country's economic growth. [1]

In line with the growth of the F&B industry in Thailand, there is also an increase in the amount of plastic waste. As reported by Nation Thailand data, Thailand produces 9 million tons of plastic annually, of which 36% is short-lived single-use plastic, which generates 2 million tons of plastic waste annually.

However, consumer awareness of sustainability has increased by 2024, according to research by GlobalData, and there is a growing preference for greener packaging options. APP Group, a prominent pulp and paper company, has taken steps toward sustainability by participating in Propak Asia 2024 held on 12 - 15 June 2024 in Thailand, to exhibit its line of sustainable packaging products by its eco-friendly brands, Foopak and Enza.

"By transitioning to sustainable food packaging, the F&B industry can significantly reduce its carbon footprint while meeting growing consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions. Through our brand, Foopak, APP Group is committed to supporting the growth of Thailand's F&B industry by providing innovative, plastic-free packaging alternatives," said Ricca Windysari, Regional Sales Head of Southeast Asia, Industrial White, APP Group.

The demand for environmentally friendly packaging is growing worldwide, including in Thailand. As a popular tourist destination, Thailand is making efforts to enhance its environmental profile, supported by the government's gradual implementation of single-use plastic restrictions, with increasing attention in the food industry sector.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

