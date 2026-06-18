Driving Sustainable Innovation: tesa Sponsors the Thai Packaging Design Awards 2026

Supporting circular packaging – Paper-based packaging tapes designed for recyclability and performance

Bridging technical and creative applications – Enhancing both structural performance and design possibilities

Celebrating sustainable packaging excellence – tesa proudly sponsors the tesa Special Award at ThaiPDA 2026

BANGKOK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, the international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, is partnering with industries worldwide to support innovation in packaging, production and design. As part of its commitment to advancing sustainable packaging solutions across the Asia-Pacific region, tesa is the proud sponsor of the tesa Special Award at the Thai Packaging Design Awards (ThaiPDA) 2026.

Chaiwat Kuansutthi and Aroon Suachoy of Chanwanich Security Printing Co., Ltd with their winning design Chann House Diffuser

The sponsorship underscores tesa's commitment to drive innovation for more sustainable packaging across Asia-Pacific by supporting the designers, brands and manufacturers that are reimagining how packaging can contribute to a more circular future.

Driving innovation in sustainable packaging design

The tesa Special Award recognizes outstanding packaging concepts that creatively integrate tesa® paper-based design tapes to enhance functionality, structural performance and visual appeal while embracing sustainable design principles. Through the award, tesa aims to highlight how adhesive technologies can play a strategic role in enabling more resource-efficient packaging solutions.

"The future of packaging will be defined by how effectively we balance creativity, functionality and sustainability," said Andreas Gunnestrand, President and Regional Manager, tesa tape Asia-Pacific. "At tesa, we believe innovation happens when design and technology come together with a shared purpose. The tesa Special Award celebrates designers who are challenging conventional thinking and creating packaging solutions that not only stand out on the shelf, but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are proud to support the next generation of packaging innovators who are helping shape the industry's transition towards circularity."

Celebrating sustainable design excellence

The tesa Special Award at ThaiPDA 2026 recognized outstanding packaging innovation across two categories: Professional and Student. The award celebrates creative packaging concepts that demonstrated excellence in design, functionality and sustainability through the innovative use of tesa® paper-based tapes.

In the Professional category, the award was presented to Chaiwat Kuansutthi and Aroon Suachoy of Chanwanich Security Printing Co., Ltd. Their winning design, Chann House Diffuser, is inspired by traditional shophouses in Thailand and showcases how cultural heritage can be translated into innovative, functional packaging.

In the Student category, the award went to Pisit Khongsrijan from Silpakorn University for Boxy. Drawing inspiration from action figure display boxes, the concept creates an engaging visual experience that captures consumer attention and delivers a memorable shelf presence.

These designs exemplify how thoughtful design and innovative material choices can work together to reduce environmental impact while enhancing user experience and brand engagement.

Enabling the next generation of sustainable packaging

As brands seek to reduce packaging waste and improve recyclability, packaging materials and components are increasingly being evaluated through the lens of circularity. Adhesive solutions are no exception.

tesa's paper-based design tapes are designed to support more sustainable packaging concepts by enabling plastic-free and mono-material packaging designs that facilitate easier recycling. Suitable for a wide range of packaging applications, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons and mailing bags, the tapes combine strong paper backing materials with high-performance adhesive technologies to deliver reliable performance without compromising sustainability objectives.

The tapes can be recycled together with paper packaging and do not require separation during the re-pulping process, helping reduce material complexity and supporting more efficient recycling streams. By integrating sustainability considerations directly into packaging structures, designers and manufacturers can create solutions that are both environmentally responsible and commercially viable.

Advancing circular packaging across Asia-Pacific

Through initiatives such as the ThaiPDA, tesa continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in sustainable packaging innovation throughout Asia-Pacific.

By working closely with packaging designers, converters, manufacturers and brand owners, tesa seeks to accelerate the adoption of practical solutions that address evolving market demands while supporting the industry's broader sustainability goals. tesa believes that stronger collaboration between design, materials science and manufacturing will be critical to unlocking the next generation of circular packaging systems.

As the packaging landscape continues to evolve, tesa remains committed to empowering innovation that delivers measurable value for businesses, consumers and the environment alike.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers for more than 125 years. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2025: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

SOURCE tesa tape Asia Pacific Pte Ltd