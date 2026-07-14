From Innovation to Impact: tesa Marks One Year of Debonding on Demand Laboratory in Singapore

Supporting tomorrow's industries – Developing next-generation adhesive solutions for evolving industry needs

– Developing next-generation adhesive solutions for evolving industry needs Enabling smarter, more sustainable products – Advancing Debonding on Demand technologies that support repairability, circularity and sustainable manufacturing

– Advancing Debonding on Demand technologies that support repairability, circularity and sustainable manufacturing Accelerating innovation through collaboration – Working closely with A*STAR and industry partners to bring research into real-world applications

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, today marks the first anniversary of its Debonding on Demand laboratory in Singapore. The laboratory serves as a strategic platform for advancing next-generation adhesive technologies that support repairability, circular product design and more sustainable manufacturing practices across industries including electronics and automotive.

tesa marks one year of Debonding on Demand Laboratory in Singapore

Since July 2025, tesa's Debonding on Demand laboratory has been conducting research in collaboration with A*STAR, Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, on developing new polymer concepts for the electronics and automotive industries, while reinforcing tesa's global adhesive technology leadership and its Asia-Pacific presence alongside operations in Vietnam, Thailand and India.

Advancing innovation through strategic collaboration

The Debonding on Demand laboratory, established by tesa and developed in collaboration with A*STAR, is a dedicated tesa innovation facility that combines the company's deep expertise in adhesive technologies with Singapore's world-class research capabilities in advanced material science. The collaboration serves as a model for how industry and research institutions can work together to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into commercially relevant manufacturing solutions.

Over the past year, the partnership has made progress across key areas including polymer chemistry, adhesive formulation and coating technologies. Together, the teams are continuing to advance a pipeline of up to 20 Debonding on Demand concepts designed to help manufacturers address growing industry requirements for product repairability, component recovery, resource efficiency and circularity.

"Debonding on Demand technologies enable a rethinking of adhesive bonding from a lifecycle perspective. Our work in Singapore is focused on developing reliable adhesive solutions that perform during use and can be removed when needed — supporting repairability, recycling and more circular product design in demanding industrial application," said Prof. Dr. Andreas Lendlein, Head of Technical Business Development & Science Office at tesa.

Driving future-ready industrial applications

Innovation is a key pillar of tesa's long-term growth strategy, with the Singapore laboratory serving as an important innovation node within the company's global product and technology development network. Beyond developing new adhesive concepts, the facility is helping to address some of the most pressing challenges facing manufacturers today, including product lifecycle management, resource efficiency, and the transition towards more circular production models.

Building on the momentum of its first year and aligned with Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 vision, the collaboration demonstrates how industry-research partnerships can strengthen the country's position as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and materials innovation. By connecting scientific research with real-world industrial applications, the laboratory contributes to the development of future-ready technologies that can be deployed across global supply chains.

"The Debonding on Demand laboratory reflects our long-term commitment to innovation in Asia-Pacific and supporting the evolving needs of manufacturers worldwide," said Andreas Gunnestrand, President and Regional Manager, tesa tape Asia-Pacific. "The technologies and application insights developed in Singapore not only support regional customers, but also contribute directly to our global innovation roadmap. As industries place greater emphasis on repairability, circularity and sustainable product design, this laboratory will continue to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of adhesive solutions."

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers for more than 125 years. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2025: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

SOURCE tesa tape Asia Pacific Pte Ltd