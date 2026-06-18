dsm-firmenich unveils SENSORIUM™ Seoul: Exploring Fragrance Creation & Ingredients for K-Beauty Futures

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces the latest edition of SENSORIUM™, its flagship sensory experience designed to challenge conventions and explore the future of fragrance. Taking place in Seoul from June 22 to July 3, ATTENTION SEOUL: LIVING (IN)VISIBLE invites customers, partners and industry leaders in the region to discover how scent is becoming an increasingly powerful force in shaping identity, emotion and human connection.

As one of the world's most influential beauty markets, South Korea has long set the pace for global innovation. Today, as K-Beauty continues to evolve, fragrance and beauty are emerging as a new cultural language—moving beyond a finishing touch to become an invisible force that influences how people live, connect and express themselves.

Created for Seoul and open exclusively to invited guests, SENSORIUM™ explores this transformation through a multi-sensory journey that blends fragrance creation, beauty innovation, sensory science and cultural insight. Hosted in the historic Bukchon district, the immersive exhibition invites guests to rethink fragrance not simply as a product, but as an integral part of modern life.

Visitors will journey through five interconnected themes—Origin, Style, Time, Code and Culture—discovering how invisible forces such as memory, emotion, identity and social connection shape visible expressions of beauty and selfhood. Through original fragrance creations, innovative beauty ingredients, and even a personalized face diagnosis device, the experience reveals the growing role of scent within the broader K-Beauty ecosystem and the emergence of what dsm-firmenich describes as a new "K-Scent" culture.

"South Korea continues to set the agenda for global beauty innovation — and fragrance is at the center of that conversation," said Levenza Toh, VP for Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea (SEAJK). "With SENSORIUM™ Seoul, we are responding to a profound shift in consumer behavior: scent is no longer simply a finishing touch. It has become one of the most powerful expressions of individual beauty. "

At the heart of the exhibition is a collection of original fragrance creations, from fine fragrances to personal care scents, developed by dsm-firmenich perfumers Wessel-Jan Kos, Alexandre Freile, and Steve Guo, among others. Inspired by South Korea's dynamic beauty landscape and evolving consumer behaviors, their creations explore the intersection of creativity, culture and emotion, offering a vision of fragrance that is increasingly immersive, meaningful and connected to everyday life. "I wanted to think out of the box and see how I can use our diverse dsm-firmenich palette to complement Korean olfactive tastes," says Master Perfumer Wessel-Jan Kos. "I created three fragrances for hair and body care using ingredients such as Raspberry Smell-The-Taste™ and Guava NaturePrint®."

"The future of beauty lies at the intersection of science, sensory experiences and connection—where performance emotion and purpose come together," said Yusuke Saito, Senior Director, Beauty & Care. "At SENSORIUM™ Seoul, we explore how advances in skin science—from next-generation actives and microbiome research to sensory design—can transform innovation into emotionally engaging consumer experiences."

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

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SOURCE dsm-firmenich