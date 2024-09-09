BANGKOK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+, a specialist global operational management consultancy headquartered in Switzerland, announces the appointment of Adis Peukpattanaruks as the new Country Director for Thailand.

dss+ Appoints Adis Peukpattanaruks as New Country Director for Thailand to Drive Operational Excellence and Growth in Heavy Industries

This strategic move underscores dss+ focus on addressing critical operational challenges within Thailand's diverse industrial sectors. Thailand's heavy industries currently face several business concerns, including low production capacity utilisation, rising energy costs, regulatory and environmental policies, and intense competition from cheaper imports. dss+ aims to leverage its expertise in risk management, operational efficiency, business adaptation and sustainability to help navigate these complexities.

dss+ is positioned to assist sectors including oil and gas, chemicals, new energy, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, and food and beverage, in implementing urgent efficiency improvements and risk management, to help companies adapt to changing market conditions.

"Adis's appointment reinforces our commitment to helping companies in Thailand. His deep expertise and dynamic leadership are crucial as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our industrial clients and contributing to the community at large in Thailand," said Srinivasan Ramabhadran, Managing Director, APAC, at dss+. "The appointment aligns with our growth strategy for the Southeast Asia region, responding to customer needs and helping to address operational challenges to accelerate growth across the region."

"I am excited to join dss+ and look forward to driving strategic growth in Thailand. I am committed to building on our risk management and operational excellence competencies, and working closely with our customers to elevate their performance and ensure they thrive in a challenging yet evolving market," said Adis Peukpattanaruks, Country Director, Thailand, dss+.

Adis brings to dss+ over three decades of leadership and expertise in operational excellence. His career has spanned high-profile roles in consulting and management across multinational corporations, where he has consistently driven transformative growth and innovation.

Adis previously served as the CEO of Bite Consulting Group, and has held various leadership positions in his earlier career, including Johnson Controls for Thailand and Vietnam, Italthai Industrial, and Trane-Ingersoll Rand.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of specialist operations management consulting services, with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

