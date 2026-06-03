Dstny Launches Always-On Communications: Business Communications That Never Sleep

BRUSSELS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny today launches Always-On Communications. One conviction underneath it: no business conversation should ever be missed. The launch moves Service Providers from voice connectivity to an AI-first Comms OS, with Dstny Digital Agents at the heart.

35% of AI agents in production today are voice-dominated (BCG). That spans conversational intelligence around the call, real-time human assist, and autonomous in-call experiences like AI receptionists. Dstny's wedge sits across all of it.

Dstny Always-On Communications

Anyone can give a bot a phone number. Dstny built the voice layer first and put the AI on top. Carrier-grade identity, zero latency, European data residency. Agents and humans, in sync, without replacing the voice infrastructure partners already trust.

"Service Providers own the trusted voice relationship," said Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny. "Always-On Communications is how they keep owning it, by making voice the operating system every agent, every workflow, every conversation runs on."

Four Promises, One Stack

Dstny Voice is carrier-grade UCaaS, mobile at the core. Dstny Digital Agents, productized as Dstny Agents and Customized Agents, gives partners digital employees they own. Dstny Call2Teams converts Microsoft Teams growth into provider revenue. Dstny Intelligence pulls action out of every conversation.

"Voice is not a feature you add to AI. It's the layer AI runs on," said Michal Podoski, VP Product at Dstny. "We built it that way so partners ship digital employees this quarter, instead of re-platforming next year."

The economics: €5 voice ARPU has a path toward €50+ per digital employee in a €10–12 Bn voice AI market by 2029 (BCG).

About Dstny

Dstny is a European provider of AI-first, mobile-centric orchestrated communications. We ensure every call is handled, every system is connected, and every interaction retains its value in an always-on ecosystem of intelligent voice, integrations and AI agents tied together by the Dstny Services Fabric. Built for service providers by service providers, Dstny brings communications into the tools and workflows businesses use. Headquartered in Brussels, with over 1,000 employees across 8 countries, Dstny supports more than 5 million users and over 200 service provider partners worldwide.

Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Media Contact

Christian Hed

Brand and Communications Lead, Dstny

[email protected]

+46 8 562 696 03

SOURCE Dstny