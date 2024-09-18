Dual power supply renovation makes the community "fully powered"

KUITUN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company organized staff to carry out dual power supply renovation in Wuermaike Community, Kuitun City, upgrade and renovate some old equipment, comprehensively improve power supply reliability, and provide reliable power guarantee for residents.

In 2024, in line with Kuitun City's "14th Five-Year Plan" and higher requirements for the power distribution network construction in terms of grid structure, power supply capacity, and power supply reliability, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company took the lead in launching dual power supply renovation projects for high-rise communities such as Yingbin, Mingjingyuan, and wuermaike in Kuitun City.

The dual power supply renovation project in Wuermaike Community is the one with the most complex technology, the heaviest construction tasks, and the largest number of residents involved among all renovation projects. Before construction, the company released maintenance information to residents in advance through community and grid service information platforms, and actively coordinated two power generation vehicles for standby to ensure the safe and reliable power consumption of residents. The company grasped the "three" key links of construction technology, construction quality control, and acceptance inspection, and successfully completed the construction task.

After the renovation, the community is powered by the dual power supply of 10 KV Kulian Line and Zhongkai Line. The two lines are interconnected and interoperable. If one fails, the other can be automatically put into use without affecting local power consumption, reducing the power outage risk caused by power distribution network failures, realizing normal load sharing and rapid fault switching, and improving power supply stability and reliability.

Meanwhile, power supply facilities such as box transformers with long service years and poor operating conditions in the region are also comprehensively upgraded and renovated to solve the current problem of low power supply reliability for residences. Taking the community ring main unit as the node of the power distribution network and forming a single-loop grid not only reinforces the power distribution network structure but also improves power supply reliability, laying a solid foundation for ensuring power consumption for people's livelihood.

The company has completed the dual power supply renovation of six communities and plans to complete all renovations in October. By then, the stock of single power supply communities for high-rise buildings in Kuitun City will be cleared, benefiting over 14,000 households.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company