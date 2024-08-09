Dual Upgrade in Scale and Quality: 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair Adds New Hall H and Revamps Shenzhen-Zhongshan Brand Zone to Set New Industry Benchmarks

ZHONGSHAN, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After overcoming recent challenges and accumulating experience, the lighting industry chain is showing positive signs of steady growth. From January to May this year, the national export value of lamps, lighting fixtures, and their parts increased by 7.9% year-on-year, with Zhongshan, Guangdong, achieving a growth of 10.2%. Riding the historical opportunity of the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage and favorable policies, the China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter referred to as the "Guzhen Lighting Fair"), as the industry's weathervane, will inject new vitality and innovation into the lighting industry chain at the 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair, to be held from October 22-26.

The main venue of this year's fair, Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center will adopt a mode of Exhibition-Megastore Linkage. It will join hands with eight local lighting marketplaces such as Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, and Star Alliance to form a "1+8+N" layout. Together with 3,500 high-quality enterprises, it will create an international trade platform covering an exhibition area of 1.5 million square meters. The fair will deeply explore industry demands by adding the new Hall H and fully upgrading the Shenzhen-Zhongshan brand zone, providing more opportunities for exchange and continually creating new business opportunities. This comprehensive event will be a "forward to the new, connecting the future" autumn procurement feast.

Booths in High Demand

Exhibition Expands and Upgrades

Since the launch of the 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair's recruitment drive, it has garnered extensive attention and positive responses from the industry. The enthusiasm of enterprises to participate is at an all-time high, with booth reservations overwhelmingly exceeding 90% of the main venue's capacity. Additionally, the exhibition level has been further upgraded, attracting more large-scale local enterprises and leading domestic and international lighting companies, demonstrating the industry's high expectations and confidence in this year's fair.

To create a more professional, diverse, and comprehensive procurement event and to accommodate more lighting manufacturers, the organizers have decided to expand and upgrade the main venue at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center after thorough consideration. A new Hall H will be added, located west of Hall A, covering an exhibition area of 3,400 square meters. This new hall will be positioned as an integrative exhibition hall, aimed at meeting the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises across the lighting industry chain. It is expected to accommodate over 100 exhibitors, further enhancing the scale, quality, and service of the event.

Comprehensive Upgrade of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Brand Zone

Paving the "Fast Lane" for High-Quality Development

With the full opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Economic Cooperation Zone has quickly emerged as a "Golden Zone" filled with business opportunities, thanks to its excellent infrastructure and mature construction conditions. The industrial synergy between Shenzhen and Zhongshan has become a development priority, particularly following the 2023 initiative to jointly build the Economic Cooperation Zone, bringing new growth opportunities to the LED lighting industry.

The Guzhen Lighting Fair is seizing the pulse of the times, fully leveraging its role as a bridge in promoting regional economic cooperation. The highly acclaimed Shenzhen-Zhongshan Brand Zone from the past two fairs will undergo a comprehensive upgrade this year. In addition to expanding its area, increasing the number of exhibitors, and upgrading the exhibits, the organizers will also enhance the visual unity of the zone. There will be a focused exploration of new collaborative models, such as "Shenzhen Leading + Zhongshan Supporting" and "Shenzhen R&D + Zhongshan Transformation", to uncover more potential for regional synergistic development. This platform will facilitate increased interaction and exchange between enterprises from both regions, helping LED lighting companies and the industry to move towards broader market prospects.

98% of Exhibitors Say "We'll Be Back"

Rave Reviews for the Fair's Success

In March this year, the 30th Guzhen Lighting Fair attracted 84,149 professional visitors from 140 countries and regions to its main venue. The number of international visitors increased by 31.03%, and the fair set a new record for the number of participating countries and regions. The main venue hosted 928 exhibitors, an increase of 23.3%. Additionally, 97% of exhibitors expressed willingness to recommend the Guzhen Lighting Fair to friends or colleagues, and 98% indicated that they would participate in the next Guzhen Lighting Fair.

"We chose to participate in the Lighting Fair primarily to firmly grasp the domestic market and further expand into overseas markets. The quality of clients from the fair has significantly improved compared to previous years. Moreover, attending the fair has greatly enhanced our brand promotion and product quality", said Ms. Chen from the foreign trade sales department of Shenzhen Colorful Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., echoing the sentiments of many exhibitors.

Exhibitors highly praised the Guzhen Lighting Fair, considering it an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest technological products, exchange information, and expand their market reach. They unanimously expressed their intention to "continue participating in the fair."

Mr. Zhang, Manager of Zhongshan Qili Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. stated: "Our company participates in the Guzhen Lighting Fair to attract more customers and to promote our new products at the fair. Over the years, we have seen the exhibition area of the fair expand continuously, with increasingly strong promotional and support efforts."

With 25 years of accumulated experience, the Guzhen Lighting Fair has significantly grown in scale. The upcoming 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair will focus on "primarily export-oriented, supplemented by domestic sales", leveraging the geographical advantage of the "Lighting Capital of China." It will deeply explore and meet industry demands. By continuously expanding the main venue area and integrating the newly upgraded Shenzhen-Zhongshan brand zone, the fair aims to achieve precise matchmaking between buyers and sellers. This comprehensive event will create a one-stop procurement platform through a model of one town, one exhibition, integrating exhibition halls, stores, and online platforms.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair