DUBAI WATCH WEEK'S 10TH EDITION OF HOROLOGY FORUM DEBUTS IN HONG KONG, CELEBRATING THE WORLD OF HOROLOGY IN THE HEART OF THE CITY

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pivotal platform within the horology industry, the 10th edition of Horology Forum ('HF.10') by Dubai Watch Week made its Hong Kong debut at Christie's in The Henderson from 22nd to 24th October. As part of the travelling editions, the programme embarked on its first-ever venture into Asia starting in Hong Kong, the centre of the region's luxury watch industry.

An array of panel sessions, masterclasses, curated timepiece showcase and in-depth interviews connects the horological community.

HF.10 made its mark in Asia as it drew a significant turnout of industry leaders, watch collectors and business professionals, along with esteemed media from Hong Kong, China and the Asia-Pacific region, sparking engaging discussions about horology and related industries. The forum represents an integral component of Dubai Watch Week's mission to connect horology enthusiasts through curating bespoke programmes that foster education, networking and community building. While passion towards horology grows as the platform further evolves, Dubai Watch Week is set to return on 19th to 23rd November at Dubai Mall, Burj Park.

HF.10 also exclusively introduced a special session featuring a new initiative: the "Dubai Watch Week x Grail Watch Design Competition" that invites individuals from around the world to submit entries for timepieces, creating a programme to recruit global talents and turn their visions into reality. Determined by a renowned panel of judges, including Hind Seddiqi; Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons; Jérôme Biard, CEO and Co-founder of Roventa-Henex; and Wei Koh, Founder of Revolution and Grail Watch. In the same session, a timepiece of Alterum Worldtimer created by Justin Walters was launched – it represents the vision of the platform that celebrates sophisticated watch design at its finest, to pioneer the "Dubai Watch Week x Grail Watch Design Competition". The competition is open for public for submission here, the winner will be announced at Dubai Watch Week 2025. It is now open for submissions until 31st December 2024.

Spanning across three days, HF.10 featured an array of panel discussions, in-person masterclasses and a timepiece display that ignited open and lively conversations and facilitated insightful engagement. All elements of the programme were curated to explore the evolution of horology while reimagining the boundaries of watchmaking and the luxury industry.

Panel sessions

Horology Forum is known to invite renowned speakers in the industry to share their valuable insights. Among the key panels, HF.10 introduced the first-ever relay format titled "The Watch Industry Starter Pack: How to build a watch brand in 60 mins", focused on the branding, design and marketing of a new watch brand under the vision of Suzanne Wong, Fiona Krüger and Bertrand Meylan, moderated by Wei Koh, Founder of Revolution. Besides, Robin Swithinbank, a Journalist and Author also moderated a panel session of "Perpetual Puzzles: Is the age of mechanical innovation over?" alongside with speakers Nicholas Biebuyck, Pim Koeslang, and Jiaxian Su, known as Heritage Director of TAG Heuer, Owner & CEO, Christiaan van der Klaauw, and Founder of SJX Watches respectively, collectively discussed the era of mechanical innovation and the future of the watch industry. All panel discussions were live-streamed and are now available on the Dubai Watch Week YouTube channel (@DubaiWatchWeekChannel).

Masterclasses

The programme featured nine in-person masterclasses including Tin Clock Making, Tea Blending, the Art of Chinese Calligraphy with Elaine Wong and a creative Automata workshop led by Fiona Krüger, offering intimate opportunities to explore the intricacies of the watchmaking world. In a workshop titled "Painting Lume onto Watch Hands", Wristcheck's in-house watchmaker guided participants through the meticulous process of removing existing lume and applying a fresh coat on a watch's hour and minute hands, concluding with excitement and fascination.

Wristcheck curates a unique display of timepieces for HF.10

Further adding to the spectacle was a display of curated timepieces unique to this region, inviting guests to appreciate the exceptional craftsmanship of watchmaking as a community. Spanning across six themes, the showcasing timepieces by the world-renowned watch brands all capture the essence of Chinese horology, featuring exclusive China and Hong Kong Editions to honour luxury, craftsmanship in this travelling edition.

