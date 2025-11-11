DWMaterials Achieves Breakthrough with Coreless 6,500-Gauss Demagnetizer, Setting a New Standard for Reliability

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWMaterials, a leading manufacturer of electromagnetic demagnetizers (EMF), has successfully developed a coreless 6,500-gauss constant-current demagnetizer—a major technological advancement that enhances both power and stability.

Unlike conventional products that merely focus on increasing magnetic force, this innovation tackles the fundamental issue of heat generation, enabling the system to maintain high magnetic strength consistently and safely.

Traditional demagnetizers often face coil overheating, insulation damage, and magnetic field instability when operating at high magnetic forces. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise in heat exchanger and reactor design, combined with thermofluid-based cooling systems, DWMaterials has fundamentally resolved the heat problem. The company's advanced monitoring system tracks temperature at 18 key points inside the device in real time, ensuring precise thermal control and stable magnetic performance even during extended operation.

A DWMaterials spokesperson stated, "This achievement goes beyond simply claiming a 'world's first' title—it represents a true technological breakthrough that achieves harmony between high magnetic force and operational stability. We expect it to become a trusted core solution in high-purity material processing for industries such as secondary batteries, materials, and chemicals."

Building on this success, DWMaterials plans to expand its global footprint and develop customized high-magnetic-force solutions, aiming to establish a new technological benchmark in the electromagnetic demagnetizer industry.

SOURCE DWMaterials