Dx&Vx, From mRNA Vaccines to Nanoparticle Vaccines era of Next-Generation Vaccines

Introduction of a Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A robust cross-immunity effect to combat virus mutations.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally transformed global healthcare systems and vaccine technologies. The accelerated approval and rapid distribution of mRNA vaccines introduced a new paradigm in infectious disease response, highlighting the need for swift action.

Despite the success of mRNA vaccines, the unmet needs include limited effectiveness against viral mutations, insufficient long-term immunity, high royalty costs, and the need for highly cold chain distribution and storage.

In response, DXVX has adopted a nanoparticle-based universal coronavirus vaccine developed at Stanford University. Through the dedication and persuasive efforts of Chong-Yoon Lim, Chairman of the COREE Group and major shareholder of DXVX, this collaboration was established. This novel vaccine offers a 'cross-immunity effect' against coronavirus mutations and can be administered orally or nasally, inducing both mucosal and systemic immunity. This dual approach is expected to effectively prevent breakthrough infections, a significant challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, its stable structure is anticipated to simplify storage and distribution.

Breakthrough infections, where individuals contract the disease despite vaccination, became a critical issue as variant viruses spread during the pandemic.

The vaccine developed by DX&VX utilizes nanoparticles to form Virus-Like Particle (VLP) structures as antigens. Unlike traditional vaccines that rely solely on specific spike proteins, this approach targets multiple virus regions, promoting a broader immune response that can recognize and block various variants. This method addresses the limitations of the traditional vaccine development cycle, which required new vaccines for each emerging variant.

The nanoparticle vaccine's 30nm size is similar to that of the virus, enhancing phagocytosis by macrophages and stimulating a robust immune response from the complement and mononuclear phagocyte systems, surpassing the immune responses of traditional vaccines.

Unlike mRNA vaccines, which offer about six months of neutralizing antibody efficacy, nanoparticle vaccines maintain high neutralizing antibody titers against coronavirus variants with just an annual booster (based on animal studies).

The key to the nanoparticle-based vaccine lies in its antibody binding mechanism. Traditional antibodies act like precise keys to specific antigens, whereas nanoparticle vaccine-induced antibodies can bind flexibly to various sites, enabling recognition of diverse variants.

The universal coronavirus vaccine enhances immunity through two main routes: systemic and nasal administration. Systemic Injection activates humoral immunity to produce antibodies in the bloodstream, while nasal administration stimulates mucosal immunity, effectively blocking initial viral entry at the respiratory mucosa. This dual approach significantly reduces the risk of breakthrough infections.

Kevin Kwon, CEO of DX&VX, emphasized, "The nanoparticle-based universal coronavirus vaccine is an innovative approach that overcomes the limitations of existing vaccines and offers broader protection against various mutations. It holds significant potential in preventing breakthrough infections."

Currently in clinical trials, the vaccine has shown promising Phase 1 results in the U.S. and South Africa. With the persistent threat of mutating infectious diseases like COVID-19, this nanoparticle-based universal coronavirus vaccine is positioned to become a powerful "bio-defense technology" for combating future pandemics.

