Dymax Launches 9310 Adhesive for High-Reliability PCB Reinforcement

- Fast light curing, reflow durability, and controlled edge bonding for reliable PCB reinforcement in advanced electronic assemblies.

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, announces the launch of its 9310 adhesive engineered to reinforce fine-pitch, leadless components on printed circuit boards.

Designed for advanced electronics and AI hardware, 9310 cures in seconds with light, delivering a fast, streamlined alternative to traditional underfill. A secondary heat cure ensures full polymerization in shadowed areas, supporting consistent performance across complex assemblies.

Dymax 9310 Light-Curable Adhesive for PCB Component Reinforcement

Dymax 9310 maintains adhesion through high-temperature reflow. It is formulated to flex under strain, helping absorb movement caused by thermal expansion and reducing stress on solder joints and components. Its combination of high elongation (145%) and controlled modulus allows the material to accommodate thermal and mechanical strain, helping maintain bond integrity over time in demanding environments.

The adhesive's high viscosity and thixotropic profile enable precise edge bonding without unwanted flow. This improves placement control and overall process consistency. The material is also reworkable at relatively low temperatures, supporting greater manufacturing flexibility.

"9310 makes it easier to reinforce components quickly and consistently, without the added steps and complexity of underfill," said Doug Katze, Senior Electronics Business Development Manager for Dymax.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at +65 6752 2887.

SOURCE Dymax