First ETF Tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index – One-Click Access to Six Key Tech Innovation Themes

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("E Fund HK") today announced the official listing and commencement of trading of the E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (Stock Code: 3456) on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"). As the first product tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index, this ETF offers investors a transparent and liquid instrument tradable in Hong Kong dollars, providing comprehensive exposure to the long-term growth opportunities of technology and innovation companies listed in Hong Kong.

E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (3456) Lists Today (PRNewsfoto/E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited) E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (3456) Lists Today (PRNewsfoto/E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited) E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (3456) Lists Today (PRNewsfoto/E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited)

First ETF Tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index – Covering Six Cutting-Edge Sectors

The HKEX Tech 100 Index is the first Hong Kong equity index developed by HKEX, comprising 100 selected constituent stocks that comprehensively cover six frontier sectors: Artificial Intelligence, Biotech & Pharmaceutical, Electric Vehicles & Smart Driving, Information Technology, Internet, and Robotics. The index launched on 9 December 2025, with a base date of 31 December 2020 and a base level of 10,000. The index adopts free-float adjusted market capitalisation weighting, with an individual security cap of 12%, and features semi-annual reviews and a fast entry mechanism to accurately reflect the dynamic changes in Hong Kong's technology sector.

The ETF is denominated and traded in Hong Kong dollars, with an initial offering price of HKD 7.80 per unit and a board lot size of 100 units.

Listing Ceremony Grandly Held – Industry Leaders Gather in Witness

The listing ceremony of this ETF was held this morning at the HKEX Connect Hall. Ms. Liu Xiaoyan, Chairperson of E Fund Management Co., Ltd., also delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Ms. Bonnie Y. Chan, Chief Executive Officer of HKEX, stated:

"We are delighted to celebrate the listing of the first ETF based on an HKEX branded index. This ETF – launched by E Fund HK – combines a representative Hong Kong technology benchmark with a widely accessible investment vehicle, supporting investors in diversifying their portfolios and accessing the growth opportunities offered by Hong Kong listed technology companies. This listing also marks a milestone for HKEX's index business and underscores our commitment to continuously developing new and relevant products to better serve the evolving needs of global investors."

Liu Xiaoyan, Chairperson of E Fund Management Co., Ltd., stated:

"As the first institution to launch an E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (3456) tracking the HKEX Tech 100 Index, E Fund is deeply honored. This is not only an important step in product innovation, but also a key practice in leveraging Hong Kong's 'super connector' advantage to deepen our internationalization strategy. The index brings together 100 of the high-potential technology companies in the Hong Kong market, and we hope to open an efficient gateway for global investors to participate in the future of China's technology sector. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive further product innovation, actively serve the diversified asset allocation needs of global investors, and contribute to the continued prosperity and openness of Hong Kong's financial market."

About E Fund HK

E Fund Management (HK) Co., Ltd ("E Fund HK") was established in 2008 and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. E Fund HK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of E Fund Management Co., Ltd ("E Fund"). As the international business platform of E Fund, E Fund HK provides asset management services in fixed income, equity, index and alternative investment for investors all over the world. Its award-winning products have been recognized by leading institutions such as Morningstar, Lipper, Asian Investor and Benchmark.

Established in 2001, E Fund is a leading comprehensive fund manager in China with branch offices in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hengqin, Hong Kong, etc. As of Mar 31, 2026, E Fund and its subsidiaries had over RMB 4 trillion (approx. USD 587 billion)* under management. E Fund and its subsidiaries hold various requisite qualifications for the provision of asset management business, including mutual fund, social security fund, pension insurance fund, corporate pension fund, segregated account, QDII and mutual fund investment advisory, QFII, RQFII, Stock Connect and offshore investment structures, offering investment management services across all major asset classes, including active equity, quant, index, fixed income, multi-asset, FOF and alternatives.

* Source: E Fund. AUM includes subsidiaries. Data as of Mar 31, 2026. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.

Important Notes

1) E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (the "Sub-Fund") is a sub-fund of E Fund ETFs Trust II, an umbrella unit trust established under Hong Kong law. The Sub-Fund is a passively-managed ETF falling within Chapter 8.6 of the Code on Unit Trusts and Mutual Funds issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC"). Units of the Sub-Fund (the "Units") are traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") like stocks. The investment objective is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the HKEX Tech 100 Net Total Return Index (the "Index").

In seeking to achieve the Sub-Fund's investment objective, the Manager will either use a full replication strategy or a representative sampling strategy as the Manager believes to be appropriate in order to achieve the investment objective of the Sub-Fund by tracking the Index as closely as possible to the benefit of the investors. The Sub-Fund may switch between the full replication strategy and the representative sampling strategy in its absolute discretion without prior notice to investors.

2) Investment involves risks. The Fund is subject to a) Investment risk, b) Equity market risk, c) New Index risk, d) Geographical concentration risk, e) Hong Kong listed Chinese companies risks, f) Technology themes sector concentration risk, g) Risks associated with biotech and pharmaceutical sector, h) Securities lending transactions risk, i) Passive investments risk, j) Trading risk, k) Tracking error risk, l) Distribution out of/effectively out of capital risk, m) Reliance on market maker risk, n) Termination risk. The value of the Sub-Fund can be volatile and may go down substantially. Investors may suffer losses.

3) Payment of dividends out of capital and/or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to such original investments. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction of the NAV per Unit of the Sub-Fund. This may also reduce the capital that the Sub-Fund has available for investment in future and may constrain capital growth.

4) The Index is a new index. The Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Index. The Sub-Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.

5) As the constituents of the Index, and accordingly the Sub-Fund's investments, are concentrated in securities of companies having major business exposure to technology sector themes and biotech and pharmaceutical sector, and invest in companies the securities of which are listed on the SEHK and have substantial business operations in mainland China, and the Sub-Fund is subject to geographical concentration risk and sector concentration risk, its Net Asset Value is therefore likely to be more volatile than a broad-based fund.

6) You should not invest in the Sub-Fund unless the intermediary who sells it to you has explained to you that the Sub-Fund is suitable for you having regard to your financial situation, investment experience and objectives.

7) Investors should not invest in the Sub-Fund based on this document alone. Before making any investment decision, the investor should read the Sub-Fund's offering documents carefully including the risk factors.

Index Provider Disclaimer

HKEX Indices and Benchmarks Limited ("HKEX-IB"), its affiliates, information providers and any other third parties ("HKEX-IB Parties") involved in, or related to, computation, compilation, publication, dissemination, or provision of HKEX Tech 100 Index do not sponsor, endorse, sell, or promote the E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (the "Sub-Fund") and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability to any person including the owners of the Sub-Fund or any member of the public with regard to the Sub-Fund including regarding the legality, suitability advisability of investing in the underlying assets or financial products generally, or in the Sub-Fund in particular.

HKEX-IB's only relationship with E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Limited is the licensing of HKEX Tech 100 Index and certain trademarks, service marks, and/or trade names of HKEX-IB or its affiliate. HKEX Tech 100 Index and such marks and trade names are the exclusive property of HKEX-IB and its affiliate. HKEX Tech 100 Index is determined, composed, and calculated by HKEX-IB Parties without regard to the Sub-Fund or its performance. HKEX-IB Parties may cease to compute, compile or publish HKEX Tech 100 Index and may change its computation from time to time without liability to any person and have no obligation to take the needs of E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Limited or the investors of the Sub-Fund into consideration in determining, composing, or calculating HKEX Tech 100 Index.

HKEX-IB PARTIES DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF HKEX TECH 100 INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN AND SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN.

HKEX-IB PARTIES MAKE NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAWS, SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY OF ANY KIND TO ANY PERSON WITH RESPECT TO HKEX TECH 100 INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION (I) THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY E FUND MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED, INVESTORS IN THE SUB-FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF HKEX TECH 100 INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. (II) USEFULNESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO HKEX TECH 100 INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN; (III) THE ABILITY OF HKEX TECH 100 INDEX TO TRACK GENERAL MARKET PERFORMANCE OR GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF ANY UNDERLYING ASSETS, THEIR PRICES OR OTHERWISE.

An investor by subscribing or purchasing the Sub-Fund will be regarded as having acknowledged, understood and accepted the disclaimer above.

E Fund HK Disclaimer

Unless otherwise stated, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Limited is the issuer of this content. This content is neither an offer nor solicitation to purchase units of the fund. Applications for units may only be made on forms of application available with the offering documents.

Investment involves risk. Fund value may go up and down. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read carefully the offering documents (including the risk factors) for the relevant risks associated with the investment in the fund before investing.

Distribution of the content herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content does not constitute the distribution of any information in any jurisdiction in which such distribution is unlawful. This content has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

SFC authorization is not a recommendation or endorsement of a scheme nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of a scheme or its performance. It does not mean the scheme is suitable for all investors nor is it an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.

SOURCE E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited