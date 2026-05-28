E Fund Receives Approval to Establish Macau Subsidiary

MACAU, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Fund has recently received approval to establish E Fund Management (Macau) Co., Ltd. (E Fund Macau) in Macau, becoming the first full-service investment fund management company licensed following the implementation of Macau's new Investment Fund Law.

International expansion has long been a key strategic priority for E Fund. Building on the parent company's deep expertise and integrated platform capabilities, E Fund Macau will focus on fund management and other asset management businesses tailored to local market needs. The company aims to deliver diversified investment solutions and professional services to investors in Macau and across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As financial ties between Hengqin and Macau continue to deepen, E Fund Macau will align its future business initiatives with the broader direction of financial integration between the two regions. The company will actively explore innovation in cross-border financial products and services, supporting greater investment connectivity between Hengqin and Macau.

As the world's only region where both Chinese and Portuguese are official languages, Macau serves as a distinctive gateway for economic and trade cooperation between Mainland China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. E Fund has previously partnered with Itaú Asset Management in Brazil on initiatives including cross-listed ETF products. With its Macau subsidiary now established, E Fund will be better positioned to leverage Macau's role as a gateway between Mainland China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets and continue driving innovation in cross-border services. Through these efforts, the company aims to contribute to greater cross-border capital-market connectivity and regional economic growth across the Greater Bay Area.

Founded in 2001, E Fund is one of China's leading comprehensive asset management firms. Drawing on the capital markets and a disciplined investment approach, the company provides integrated asset management solutions to a broad range of domestic and international investors. As of the end of April 2026, E Fund's total assets under management exceeded RMB 4.2 trillion. Since 2015, the firm has consistently ranked first in China by assets under management of non-money market public funds, according to industry data.

SOURCE E Fund