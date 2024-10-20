Eating and Praising Along the Way! Korean Uncle Wants to Open a "Nanchang Restaurant"

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

20 Oct, 2024, 12:00 CST

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Overseas Communication Ambassador for the Jiangxi International Communication Center and President of the Korea-China Friendship Association, Woo Soo-geun, plans to introduce Nanchang rice noodles and preserved egg and meatball soup to Korea and open a Nanchang restaurant. He believes these dishes are not only delicious but also beneficial to health, and that Koreans will greatly enjoy them. After tasting the Nanchang snack white sugar cake, President Woo remarked on its similarity to Korean rice cakes but noted its unique flavor. He was particularly intrigued by the combination of sugar cake and soy milk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ade4qM27lk 

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

