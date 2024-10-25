Pipa Rhythm•Friendship Bridge----Dialogue Between Chinese Music and the World

JIUJIANG, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): At the Pipa Pavilion in Jiujiang, Jiangxi, the autumn breeze blows gently, and the pipa sounds like the gurgling of spring water and the falling of pearls on a jade plate, which is intoxicating. On October 14, a unique music feast was staged there. Tu Shanxiang, a famous pipa player active in the world music scene and living in Japan for many years, moved the audience's heartstrings with his superb skills, bringing a compound enjoyment of sight, hearing and soul.

Dialogue between Chinese music and the world with Pipa

Tu Shanxiang, an artist from Jiangxi, has been in his career for 54 years. He has been invited to hold concerts in 32 countries around the world, with over 3,200 performances. His deep passion for music has always driven him to maintain a relentless pursuit of artistic excellence. Although Mr. Tu is already in his seventies, time seems to have left little trace on him. He remains full of energy, and each of his performances is infused with passion and vitality.

Mr.Tu's pipa playing style is unique and is deeply loved by audiences at home and abroad. He has left his musical footprints in 32 countries including the United States, Russia, Britain, France, Japan, Greece, Poland, Italy, etc., spreading the beautiful melody of Chinese music to all parts of the world. Each overseas performance is his affectionate interpretation of Chinese music culture and his sincere gift to the world music stage.

Mr.Tu and the famous Japanese musician Kitaro are long-term partners. The tacit cooperation between the two in music makes their works full of unique artistic charm. In Japan, Mr.Tu is admired by audiences from all walks of life and has become an important envoy of Sino-Japanese cultural exchanges. The Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun praised him as a "civilian diplomat". "Nikai Toshihiro, former Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, called him as "a music ambassador who builds a bridge of friendship between China and Japan".

