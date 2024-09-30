'Echoes of a Golden Age' Art Exhibition Opens at Sands Gallery

In celebration of dual anniversaries

121 works, including stamps, from nine legendary local contemporary artists now on display

MACAO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. launched its latest art exhibition Monday, Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao's Legendary Contemporary Artists with an opening ceremony at Sands Gallery.

Sands China’s free-admission art exhibition, ‘Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao’s Legendary Contemporary Artists,’ is open for public viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, now until Jan. 5 at Sands Gallery, on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons. Guests receive a guided tour Monday of Sands China’s art exhibition, ‘Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao’s Legendary Contemporary Artists.’ The free-admission exhibition is open for public viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until Jan. 5 at Sands Gallery, on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons. Guests of honour cut the ribbon Monday at the opening ceremony of ‘Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao’s Legendary Contemporary Artists.’ The free-admission exhibition is open for public viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until Jan. 5 at Sands Gallery, on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

Echoes of a Golden Age is part of Sands China's ongoing commitment to the diversification of art and culture in Macao, providing a platform for promoting extensive exchange and cooperation among local and international art talent. It is organised by Sands China, co-organised by the Macau Artist Society, and curated by Macao artist Lam Chi Ian, with the support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, and Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

Part of Sands China's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the exhibition features a quarter century of works from nine local contemporary art masters: Lai Ieng, Lok Hei, Ng Wai Kin, Ung Vai Meng, Lio Man Cheong, Lei Tak Seng, Chan Hin Io, Ao Kuan Kin, and Lam Chi Ian, each of whom has extensive experience in their various specialised disciplines.

Echoes of a Golden Age features 121 works spanning a variety of forms, including Chinese ink painting, oil painting, watercolour, acrylic painting, sketching, fineliner drawing, digital illustration, and photography. Together, they bring to life themes of Macao's development and its cultural characteristics and public sentiments before and after its reunification, in celebration of Macao's prosperity and patriotism since reunification and the uniting power of the Macao people to move forward.

Through these local artists' personal lenses, viewers can gain an outstanding overview of the changes of the times from various perspectives, while sharing in the joy of this year of dual celebrations.

The artists have not only established themselves in the local art scene with their resounding achievements, but have designed stamps for the city, their scenes portraying the century-old splendour of the Taipa Houses or celebrating modern marvels like the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The artists reflect historical changes in the macro environment through their micro visions, with unique designs that record the changing of the times within the tiny canvas of a stamp frame. Visitors to the exhibition can admire these postage stamps alongside their source artworks in a meaningful exhibition that is accessible to the casual viewer and a must-see for both art enthusiasts and stamp collectors.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "As this year marks the dual celebrations, this exhibition aims to take visitors on a journey by revisiting the glorious moments in Macao's development and its local conditions and customs through the artists' extraordinary perspectives, and to extend our heartfelt best wishes for our country and Macao. These nine local art masters have created magnificent works of different art forms and mediums that are a true representation of Macao's all-encompassing and diverse visions, portraying Macao's evolution and depicting the glorious stories of the city's golden age after its handover. Of particular significance are the exquisite Macao stamps that have been meticulously designed by the nine artists, holding significant historical, cultural, and aesthetic value. With this exhibition, we hope to realise the role of Sands Gallery as a gateway for high-level artistic exchange, offering both Macao and overseas art talent a platform for sharing ideas and gaining inspiration."

Lok Hei, exhibition artist and president of the Macau Artist Society, said: "These representative pieces, including philatelic works, paintings, and photography, reveal to us the local artists' love for Macao as they portray the traces of local buildings in bygone days and the new landscapes of the city in a new era. The exhibition of the nine artists' works not only stands as our tribute for the dual celebrations, but is also a reflection of Macao's historical heritage due to the integration of Chinese and Western cultures and the city's rapid development since its reunification."

Exhibition artist and curator Lam Chi Ian said: "The theme 'Macro Events through Micro Visions' fully embodies the great ambition that is conveyed in the works of the nine well-known local artists. This exhibition is a vivid representation of how Macao has been reinvigorated throughout the course of historical development. With the aim of relating Macao's stories through the soft power of culture and art, we decided to pay tribute to the dual celebrations with this exhibition. It is commendable that Sands China has provided a six-star venue that allows the exhibition to be put on full display. On behalf of Macau Creations and as the curator, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Sands China, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Macau Artist Society, and the team members at Sands China, film production company Shotcut Production, and Macau Creations for their contributions to the exhibition, and also my congratulations to all participating artists!"

Guests of honour at Monday's opening ceremony were Bai Bing, deputy director-general of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Lau Wai Meng, director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Cheng Wai Tong, acting director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Cheang Kai Meng, vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd., and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; Lok Hei; and Lam Chi Ian.

The free-admission Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao's Legendary Contemporary Artists is open for public viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until Jan. 5 at Sands Gallery on the 6th floor of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

During the exhibition period, Sands China will host a sketching masterclass led by exhibition artists at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and the Taipa Houses, with information to be announced at a later stage.

Since its launch in 2022, Sands Gallery has been dedicated to introducing a greater diversity of art exhibitions to Macao and promoting the sustainable development of the local arts and culture industry. This permanent art space was born out of Sands China's increased investment in arts and cultural development and its commitment to supporting the SAR government's strategy for non-gaming development. Sands Gallery regularly invites both local and internationally renowned artists to host a variety of art exhibitions in Macao to enrich the art experiences of local residents and tourists. To date, the gallery has hosted 10 art exhibitions that feature Chinese and international artists.

