eclicktech and Alibaba Cloud Release the 2026 Global AI Marketing Trends and Value White Paper

XI'AN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intelligent marketing company eclicktech has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to launch the 2026 Global AI Marketing Trends and Value White Paper — Preview Edition, offering a timely look at how generative AI and agentic intelligence are reshaping the landscape of cross-border marketing while accelerating digital transformation.

Featuring insights from industry pioneers including Google, PubMatic, BIGO Ads, realme, PixelBloom, and Sailing Global, the white paper highlights that the real efficiency dividends of this new technological wave will accrue to brands capable of translating their "value assets" into actionable intelligence.

As the report notes, brand competition is shifting from a pursuit of broad reach to a race for deep understanding and recognition. What was once a traffic-driven exposure game is rapidly evolving into one defined by emotional relevance, cultural resonance, and precision-crafted audience connections.

To help marketers navigate this shift, the white paper outlines five defining industry trends shaping the next era of AI-powered global marketing:

Trend 1: The Super AI Cloud as New-Age Infrastructure, AI Becomes the "New Power" for the Global Economy

Trend 2: Content as Marketing, with AI-Driven Creative Efficiency Making Campaigns Omnipresent

Trend 3: AI-driven Programmatic Advertising to Further Unlock the Robust Value of Performance and Brand Integration

Trend 4: From General Generation to Brand-Owned Intelligence: AI Is Becoming the Gatekeeper of Global Brand Assets

Trend 5: Security from Constraint to Prerequisite: Trustworthy AI as the Sole Passport for Enterprise Adoption

The findings point to a new reality: global growth will increasingly belong to brands that can build intelligence into every link of their marketing chain. This is also the guiding principle behind eclicktech's global operations. With AI-driven capabilities deployed across 220+ countries and regions, the company now supports 10,000+ enterprises worldwide in building sustainable and scalable growth paths.

Marketers interested in exploring the full set of insights can access the preview edition directly through eclicktech's LinkedIn page. Follow the official account "eclicktech" and send a direct message with the keyword "eclicktech" to receive the White Paper.

