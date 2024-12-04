eCloudvalley Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

eCloudvalley recognized as MSP Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). eCloudvalley is excited to announce it has been named the winner of MSP Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Managed Service Providers (MSP) that provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey—from consultation on initial solution design, to building applications, through to ongoing optimization and support.

Linda Lin, CEO of eCloudvalley Digital Technology, at the the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024 to accept the award

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

eCloudvalley Accelerates Core Operations and Digital Transformation for Businesses with Advanced Cloud Solutions

eCloudvalley delivers advanced cloud solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses. As AWS MSP and L1 MSSP Partner, we offer a comprehensive cloud operational service including cost optimization monitoring (FinOps), managed IT service and support (MSP service) and security monitoring and management (MSSP service). These services establish a strong foundation for long-term growth and success in business, helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey with confidence.

eCloudvalley, a long-time collaborator with AWS, is honored to receive the MSP award, recognizing the success of its services in supporting customer needs. "Our MSP team has implemented standardized applications to ensure superior cloud performance and security, setting us apart from other service providers," said Linda Lin, CEO at eCloudvalley. "With our expertise in cloud operations and management, we help enterprises optimize overall IT performance from cloud cost optimization to security. eCloudvalley remains committed to supporting businesses in their digital transformation goals, having successfully delivered over a thousand projects across the APAC region."

Since 2020, eCloudvalley has helped to transform the IT operations of a leading Philippine fast-food chain with over 3,000 locations through our MSP service. By implementing strategic AWS Marketplace procurement and comprehensive cloud managed services, we reduced their total cost of ownership by 30%. The solution also delivers 24/7 IT support that handling hundreds of incidents monthly along with robust cloud security through third-party ISV integrations for comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solutions that ensure compliance. This reliable foundation has empowered the customer to scale operations confidently while maximizing their technology investments.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About eCloudvalley

At eCloudvalley, established in 2013 and now a global leader in the cloud market, we boast a strong presence across the world, especially in APAC, serving over 2,400 businesses with a unique blend of international expertise and local insights. Our commitment to local empowerment enables us to deliver world-class, tailored solutions in Cloud, Data, and Security, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and deep industry expertise. As an award-winning AWS Premier Partner, we offer unmatched technical specialization in cloud solutions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to digital transformation. Our global knowledge, combined with local understanding, positions us uniquely to provide solutions that are both globally informed and locally adept, making eCloudvalley a dedicated ally in your journey towards holistic digital transformation.

Visit us: https://www.ecloudvalley.com/hk/p/managed-services-provider

