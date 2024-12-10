eCloudvalley Wins Dual Sustainability Awards from TAISE

Sustainable development with digital resilience is the core competency

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley Digital Technology (6689), the leading digital transformation service provider, proudly announces the prestigious honor of receiving dual awards from Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) for its outstanding sustainability reporting and practices. The "Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA) - Sustainability Reporting Award Bronze Class" and "Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award (TCSA) - Sustainability Individual Performance-Information Security Leadership" were granted together to eCloudvalley for the first time this year. CEO of eCloudvalley, Linda Lin, personally attended the Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) to receive the awards. Previously, eCloudvalley had also been awarded to "TCSA Gold Award for Sustainability Report" for three consecutive years, a testament to the company's commitment to corporate sustainability. Moving forward, the Company will remain its initial commitment to continuously meet up its promises on sustainability.

The Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) has been dedicated to promoting sustainable development in Taiwan in line with global standards. The Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA) and the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award (TCSA) are the two key benchmarks. The "Sustainability Reporting Award" under GCSA had reached to its seventh year, judged by a panel of international experts from various perspectives, recognizing enterprises for the disclosure of sustainability information in comprehensive, transparent and credible manners. The award of "Information Security Leadership" by TCSA has been held for 17 years accumulated over 900 participants to encourage cybersecurity awareness and technical security capabilities within the corporations. This year in 2024, the award welcomed more than 1,700 professionals and judges. eCloudvalley had the honor to receive two awards in the same year, highlighting its outstanding performance in sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

eCloudvalley values its employees, leads its future with sustainable development, and promotes high transparency and data-driven green initiatives

For all these years, eCloudvalley believes in data-driven philosophy, providing highly transparent information in sustainability. Since the early OTC (Over-The-Counter) period, the Company has regularly published annual sustainability reports, actively responding to the needs of stakeholders. We follow both domestic and international sustainability regulations and guidelines, integrating sustainability and climate change strategies into business operations. We lead the future development of the company by leveraging digital resilience and competitiveness in cloud services. Our core sustainability goals and focus are:

Organizational Development: Encourage innovation, create a flexible shared environment, and foster a friendly workplace atmosphere. The gender ratio of employees is close to 1:1, reflecting our diversity and equality.

Human Rights Commitment: Issued a Human Rights Declaration, committing to equal pay for equal work, a healthy and safe work environment, freedom of association, harmonious labor relations, and the protection of personal data.

Human Rights Due Diligence: Conducted a human rights risk assessment based on United Nations and international human rights initiatives, completing the first human rights due diligence investigation.

Social Responsibility: Through volunteer clubs and various departments, promote cloud technology adoption, support vulnerable communities, engage in environmental protection, and actively create a positive social impact.

Net-Zero Carbon Emissions: On World Environment Day this year, eCloudvalley officially announced its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Since 2022, the headquarters has utilized renewable energy in the offices, reaching a usage rate of 3.6% in 2023, with a commitment to increase by 10% in 2025.

eCloudvalley builds defense-grade cybersecurity, implementing a dual approach combines policy and technology

Cybersecurity resilience is a key for sustainable business operations, and also an important indicator for achieving ESG goals. Therefore, enterprises need to establish robust information security strategies to lay a solid foundation for the development of sustainability.

eCloudvalley Digital Technology, as a leading cloud service provider in Taiwan, strongly emphasizes on information security. Since 2017, the Company has obtained dual certifications of ISO 27001 and ISO 27017, demonstrating its high commitment to cybersecurity. Focusing on three main pillars - Organizational Policy, Facility and Physical Management, and Internal Communication and Continuous Management - eCloudvalley has appointed a Chief Information Security Officer, established the Information and Communication Security Committee, and implemented a comprehensive information security management plan. This plan covers network security, cybersecurity education, third-party monitoring, and employee security drills to ensure effective management of information security risks. The Company also regularly reports on the effectiveness of its cybersecurity policies.

In 2023, eCloudvalley achieved a significant cybersecurity performance, with no data breaches reported during the year and multiple third-party certifications received. To date, eCloudvalley has earned the AWS Managed Security Service Provider (AWS MSSP) certification (2023), the "Trusted Cloud Provider" certification from the Cloud Security Alliance (2023), and the "Cyber Essentials Mark" from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) (2024). Additionally, the Company's rating by the third-party organization, SecurityScorecard, was upgraded to A grade, underscoring its strong commitment to cloud information security.

Moving forwards, eCloudvalley continues to drive sustainable development

eCloudvalley will continue to strengthen its core competencies, enhance overall corporate capabilities, and advance ESG goals toward sustainable operations. At the same time, we are actively assisting clients in tackling carbon emission challenges by promoting cloud adoptions as well as implementing our own vision of sustainable development. This effort shall support our clients in achieving their digital transformation and net-zero carbon reduction goals.

Download eCloudvalley 2023 ESG report here: https://www.ecloudvalley.com/esg-en/p/download

About eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley Digital Technology (6689), a digital transformation service provider, was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to offering enterprise-level cloud services. In 2017, eCloudvalley achieved the distinction of becoming the first AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the Greater China. In 2019, it became an SAP Gold Sales Partner. In 2021, it was recognized as a Microsoft Licensing Solution Partner. Additionally, eCloudvalley is an Oracle Value Added Reseller (VAR). In 2022, Google Cloud was officially integrated into its public cloud services, providing a "one-stop multi-cloud service" to meet the needs of enterprise clients. eCloudvalley has also formed alliances with global leaders like SAP, a leader in ERP systems; Salesforce, a leader in customer relationship management; and Oracle, a leading enterprise software provider, to offer comprehensive cloud application services. eCloudvalley has established a global presence, with offices in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Australia.

Learn about eCloudvalley services: https://www.ecloudvalley.com/en/

