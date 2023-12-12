Eddid Financial Established the First Bursary for HK Students at SOAS University of London Reinforcing its Commitment to International Academic Development

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial is delighted to announce the establishment of a distinctive bursary award in partnership with SOAS University of London. This marks a significant milestone as the Group becomes the first enterprise to prioritize Hong Kong students in such an initiative. The Eddid Financial Holdings Bursary Award will be awarded annually to four outstanding students, with a preference for those from Hong Kong pursuing Master's degrees in Economics or Finance and Management at SOAS.

SOAS University of London enjoys global acclaim for its research in many areas across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, consistently ranking among the top institutions in university rankings. Recently, SOAS was ranked as the 5th best university in London and 28th in the UK according to The Times Good University Guide 2024. Its Development Studies program also secured the 2nd spot globally in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.

"We are delighted to partner with SOAS in what marks our group's inaugural overseas bursary program." said Dr. Jerry Tse, CEO of the Group. "This initiative, following our establishment of scholarships at several esteemed local universities such as the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Polytechnic University, the City University, and the Baptist University, underscores our unwavering commitment to higher education and talent cultivation. As a comprehensive financial group deeply rooted in Hong Kong with a global perspective, we shared a common ethos with SOAS, a prestigious institution based in the West and focused on Asia and Africa. We are confident that the recipients of this scholarship will utilize their unique strengths to make significant contributions to society post-graduation. Our dedication to illuminating more exceptional talents on the international stage remains steadfast."

Beyond the scholarship, Eddid Financial is actively charting a course for further collaborations with SOAS, encompassing joint research initiatives and internship programs. These ambitious endeavors are designed to help students apply their knowledge and solidify their learning through practical experience. We expect to welcome the first batch of SOAS students to Hong Kong for internships in the coming year, further promoting academic exchange and fostering progress and innovation in the financial sector.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a long-term and stable partnership with SOAS. Through providing support and maintaining close dialogue, we will continue to contribute to academic development.

