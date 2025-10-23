Eddid Financial Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Luncheon

A Decade of Seeing Beyond

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") marked its 10th anniversary today with a celebratory luncheon at the Hong Kong Football Club. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of industry leaders, regional financial elites, and long-standing partners to commemorate a decade of remarkable transformation and chart an ambitious course for the future of both traditional and digital finance.

The 10th anniversary celebration, themed "A Decade of Seeing Beyond" underscores the Group's relentless pursuit of innovation and strategic expansion throughout its ten-year journey. From pioneering traditional financial services to establishing a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem, Eddid Financial has consistently positioned itself at the vanguard of the industry, delivering cross-industry, cross-border, and cross-blockchain capital market solutions to clients worldwide.

Awards Ceremony Honours Industry Excellence

The luncheon featured a special awards presentation recognizing enterprises that have demonstrated outstanding performance in financial services, corporate development, technological innovation, and digital asset. Four major award categories were presented: "Professional Financial Services Award," "Outstanding U.S. Listed Company," "Excellence in Achievement Award," and "Excellence in Digital Asset Services Award." The winning enterprises, through their professional services and innovative spirit, have shown remarkable adaptability and resilience in today's rapidly changing environment, leading their respective sectors and playing crucial roles in building the industry ecosystem.

Building a Robust Trad Fi and D eFi Ecosystem

Eddid Financial established its virtual asset team years ago, with market-making services at its core, emerging as a vital liquidity provider in Hong Kong's digital currency trading market. The Group specializes in market-making services for stablecoins and other mainstream digital currencies, and has forged deep partnerships with multiple licensed digital currency exchanges in Hong Kong, providing investors with an efficient and stable trading environment.

On the retail business front, the Group's subsidiary Eddid Securities and Futures, as one of the first brokerages in Hong Kong to enter the digital asset market, has received multiple approvals from the SFC in recent years. It has launched comprehensive digital financial services covering cryptocurrency distribution, tokenised securities, and tokenised real-world assets ("RWA") products. The Group holds financial licenses in multiple jurisdictions, providing professional investors with a secure and compliant investment environment to help them capture investment opportunities across Web2.0 and Web3.0.

Global Footprint Spanning Six Continents

The Group has aggressively expanded its international presence in recent years, establishing teams and pursuing licenses worldwide. Its services and products now reach over 30 countries and regions across six continents. Eddid Financial has secured local financial licenses and established offices in both the United States and Singapore, while simultaneously setting up subsidiaries, building local teams, or applying for licenses in mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, and Jordan. This global service network enables the Group to deliver world-class capital market services to clients both domestically and internationally.

Giving Back to Society with Boundless Love

While celebrating a decade of achievements, the Group remains deeply committed to corporate social responsibility through its specially established "Boundless Love Charity Program." The program supports numerous local charitable organizations, funding their daily operations and advancing impactful community projects. The initiative spans multiple service areas including children and youth development, community building, medical care and rehabilitation, animal welfare, and environmental protection, providing comprehensive support for Hong Kong's diverse social services.

The Group also actively nurtures the next generation of financial leaders through partnerships with prestigious institutions including the University of Oxford, SOAS University of London, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Baptist University, and City University of Hong Kong. These collaborations have established multiple scholarships and bursaries recognizing students who excel academically or demonstrate exceptional community engagement. Additionally, the Group has created exchange and internship programs with domestic and international institutions while supporting various research projects, opening doors of opportunity for emerging talent.

Award Recipients (in no particular order)

Professional Financial Services Award Commerce & Finance Law Offices

Global Law Office

Tan & Co, KJ

Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP

HBK Strategy

QReg Advisory Limited

Orange Financial Printing Limited

Sinolink Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited Excellence in Achievement Award Roma (meta) Group Limited

Trio AI Limited

2GoTrade Limited

HP Hong Kong

Hang Seng Investment Management Limited

BlackHills Consulting, IP, Inc. Excellence in Digital Asset Services Award Ant Digital Technologies

HashKey Group

MicroBit Capital Management Limited Outstanding U.S. Listed Company Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA)

