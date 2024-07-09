Eddid ONE to Launch Bitcoin and Ether Trading Services

Eddid Financial's New Milestone Following Virtual Assets License Uplift

HONG KONG, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") is set to launch a one-stop Bitcoin and Ether trading function on its smart trading app, Eddid ONE. This innovative feature will establish Eddid ONE as one of the few trading apps in Hong Kong that integrates virtual assets, Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, futures, forex, and funds in one single platform.

The Group's virtual asset trading services will open to all investors. Upon downloading Eddid ONE and opening the account, clients will gain access to 24/7 trading of Bitcoin and Ether, offering a simple and convenient trading experience while eliminating the hassle of setting up and managing separate virtual asset wallets. Additionally, Eddid ONE is available in 22 international markets, allowing clients to trade virtual assets globally at any time, enjoying the Group's one-stop, intelligent trading services.

Earlier, Eddid Securities and Futures Limited ("ESFL"), subsidiary of the Group, received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to uplift its license. This allows ESFL to offer virtual asset and related product distribution services to retail investors, making it one of the first brokers in Hong Kong to support both securities and virtual asset trading simultaneously. ESFL has also been appointed as a participating dealer for six of Hong Kong's first spot Bitcoin and Ether Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs"), providing direct subscription and redemption services as well as Hong Kong's first virtual asset spot ETF margin financing service. This enables investors to use related ETFs as collateral to enhance investment efficiency and operational flexibility.

The introduction of virtual asset trading functionality not only marks a significant milestone for Eddid Financial in integrating virtual assets with traditional finance but also further consolidates the Group's leadership position in the industry. The Group will continue to enhance its financial services, bringing a safer and more convenient new investment experience to its clients.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and other latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and virtual assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities (RA) licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and is a registered broker dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States.

