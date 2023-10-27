Effective Data Governance is Foundational for a Secure, Agile, and Data-Driven Organization, Says Info-Tech Research Group

In order to thrive, APAC organisations must have well-governed data to support their value streams and associated business capabilities. Failure to do so can result in higher operating costs, missed opportunities, decreased stakeholder satisfaction, and increased business risks.

SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As data within organisations continues to grow exponentially, it has become necessary to establish and adopt a formal approach to data governance. However, many APAC organisations remain uninformed on how to effectively govern their data. Comprehensive data governance should define leadership, accountability, and responsibility related to data use and handling, supported by an operating model and relevant policies and procedures, ensuring the proper management and distribution of data. To help APAC organisations build and implement a strategic data governance program, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published a new blueprint titled Establish Data Governance – APAC Edition.

"With a lot of organisations in the APAC region invested in AI technology and machine learning, data governance is necessary when it comes to improving data quality to create AI-enhanced products and services that build trust and lead to valuable outcomes.," says Annabel Lui, APAC Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "An effective data governance is an enabling framework that ensures the organisation's data management program is adaptive to evolving business demand and technology trends over time."

The recently published research explains that many organisations struggle to adapt to changing data landscapes, evolving business models, industry disruptions, regulatory and compliance obligations, and shifting user demands. Although the need for a data governance program is often evident, it only delivers measurable business value when it is aligned with key strategic initiatives, as well as value streams and their underlying business capabilities.

Some APAC organisations may face barriers when implementing effective data governance, such as gaps in communicating the strategic value of data and its governance, misinterpretation or lack of understanding about the program, and a perception that it is inhibiting or adding unnecessary complications. According to Info-Tech's blueprint, establishing the organisational drivers for data governance and measuring success and performance is important to demonstrate its measurable business value. Aligning data governance with enterprise governance is also crucial for sustained success.

The firm's blueprint recommends establishing and sustaining effective data governance anchored in the strong alignment of organisational value streams and business capabilities with key data governance dimensions and initiatives. The research suggests that organisations should:

Build Business and User Context – Align data governance with enterprise governance, business strategy, and value streams to ensure the program delivers measurable business value.



Understand Current Data Governance Capabilities – Understand current capabilities so as to build out a future state that is right-sized and relevant.



Build a Target State Roadmap and Plan – Define data leadership, accountability, and responsibility. Support these with an operating model that effectively manages change and communication and fosters a culture of data excellence.

An enterprise-wide perspective is essential when building a data governance roadmap, as it enables awareness of other initiatives that may impact or require alignment with data governance milestones. Factors like the organisation's fiscal cycle, typical or potential year-end demands, and monthly/quarterly reporting periods and audits should be considered, as these types of initiatives may monopolise the time and focus of personnel critical to delivering on milestones. Planning accordingly can help ensure the successful implementation of a data governance program.

