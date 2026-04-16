Efficiently Managing Hundreds of Billions of Quality Inspection Data: Dataram IDM Empowers PCB Enterprises to Build World-Class Quality Systems

TAIPEI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Smart Manufacturing becomes the core driver of industrial transformation, the electronic assembly industry—led by PCB (Printed Circuit Boards)—is undergoing a profound digital revolution. In high-precision production environments, the widespread adoption of machine vision equipment such as AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), X-ray, SPI (Solder Paste Inspection), and CCD cameras has significantly improved yields. However, it has also generated massive volumes of inspection images, system logs, and process parameters.

Industry Background & Core Challenges

Taking world-leading PCB manufacturers as an example, large-scale AI vision inspection systems are deployed across the entire FPC (Flexible Printed Circuit) manufacturing process—from Incoming Quality Control (IQC) and SMT mounting to electrical testing (ICT/FCT) and reliability lab experiments. These devices identify defects in real-time with 0.01mm precision, generating data assets totaling hundreds of billions of records and dozens of PBs (Petabytes) in volume.

To meet the quality compliance requirements of Tier-1 global clients such as Apple and Tesla, relevant data must be retained for periods ranging from 6 months to 15 years to ensure end-to-end Traceability. However, enterprises face severe challenges in managing these "data behemoths":

Data Silos: Inspection data is scattered across different factories and machines. The lack of a unified aggregation platform forces manual, cross-departmental searches during quality audits.

Uncontrolled Storage Costs: Massive high-resolution image files drive hardware costs to unsustainable levels. Traditional storage architectures fail to balance performance with cost-efficiency.

Compliance Risks: High-end sectors like automotive electronics (e.g., IATF 16949) require long-term, immutable data preservation. Manual management struggles to meet these stringent regulatory standards.

Dataram IDM: A Unified Inspection Data Management Platform for the PCB Industry

To address these pain points, Dataram IDM (Inspection Data Management) reconstructs the entire data lifecycle—from collection and storage to management and application—providing a one-stop quality data ecosystem:

Centralized Governance & Eliminating Silos

IDM aggregates scattered inspection data from various production lines and equipment brands into a unified platform. This enables group-level data asset management and eliminates information asymmetry at its source.



Second-Level Precision Search Engine

Built on a high-performance distributed architecture, IDM supports multi-dimensional queries via custom tags such as date, machine ID, and Serial Number (SN). Quality tracing processes that once took days can now be completed in seconds.



High-Efficiency Lossless Image Compression

Utilizing proprietary AI Intelligent Compression Algorithms specifically developed for industrial inspection, IDM optimizes AOI and X-ray images through intelligent block-segmentation. It achieves compression ratios of up to 90% while ensuring 100% detail retention, significantly reducing storage pressure.



Automated Hot/Cold Data Tiering

Based on Access Frequency, IDM automatically migrates data between "Hot," "Warm," and "Cold" storage tiers. By integrating Tape Library archiving technology for lifecycle management, the total cost of ownership (TCO) can be reduced by over 65%.



High-Standard Compliance & Information Security

A robust backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) framework ensures secure data preservation for over 15 years, fully satisfying IATF 16949 and the most rigorous client-side audit standards.

Conclusion: From Data Management to Quality Prediction

Dataram IDM does more than solve the problem of "storing and finding" data; it builds the foundation for Big Data Analytics. By leveraging unified data, enterprises can drive process improvements and Predictive Maintenance. This transforms the operation from passive "issue tracing" to proactive "quality forecasting," ensuring a dominant position in the global supply chain competition.

About Dataram.ai

Dataram is a trusted global leader in enterprise-grade memory, storage, and networking hardware. For half a century, Dataram has driven global computing with high-performance storage. Today, with the launch of Dataram.ai, we are officially expanding from hardware to intelligent storage and the cloud, building a global platform, serving AI, cloud computing, and next-generation data infrastructure.

Dataram.ai accelerates the transformation of factory floor data into actionable business intelligence. We provide the unified software layer necessary to tackle the complexity of massive detection data in intelligent manufacturing. This platform ensures the seamless, high-speed data ingestion and classification essential for operational efficiency. With built-in analytical capabilities and visual business dashboards, Dataram.ai converts complex data into simple, traceable insights, providing the hierarchical control needed to optimize equipment management and secure quality assurance.

SOURCE Dataram.ai