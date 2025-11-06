eight Telecom Expands Beyond Mobile with 10Gbps Home Internet -- Powering 8etter Connections Everywhere

The new 10Gbps broadband service marks eight's next step toward a complete connectivity ecosystem — delivering simple, reliable, and high-speed connections for every home.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eight Telecom (powered by StarHub) has opened Registration of Interest (ROI) for its debut eight Home Internet, delivering high 10Gbps speeds with exceptional reliability and value.

With this launch, eight moves beyond mobile into home internet, establishing the brand as a complete connectivity provider that keeps customers seamlessly connected whether on the move or at home.

Singapore's Love for Speed, Simplicity, and Value

Singaporeans love staying connected and they expect services that simply work, without fuss or hidden catches. eight Home Internet is designed exactly for that: fast, fair, and fuss-free connectivity that delivers real value.

At eight, quality always comes first. Offering lower prices does not mean cutting corners, it means doing things smarter. Every connection is backed by StarHub's trusted network, ensuring the same reliability and performance Singaporeans have come to expect.

Redefining Service, the 8etter Way

eight Home Internet goes beyond traditional telco models with its Bring Your Own Router (BYOR) approach, giving customers the freedom to use their existing routers or purchase one from eight's trusted installers. This flexibility not only promotes sustainability but also helps customers avoid unnecessary costs.

What truly sets eight apart is its Service Guarantee, created to give customers peace of mind long after installation. This includes:

28-day priority support via a dedicated hotline

Twice-yearly Internet performance check-ins to ensure consistent speed and reliability

An "eight Moment" welcome gift during installation

Together, these reflect eight's promise of dependable service and real value, long after the first connection.

Fast, Fair, and Built for Value

Priced at just $28.80/month, the new home broadband plan offers 10Gbps speed with no hidden fees and no unnecessary bundles - creating 8etter, faster and fuss-free connections for every home.

Customers on eight's existing 5G mobile plans can enjoy up to 18% off their broadband subscription, unlocking even greater value for households that stay connected across both mobile and home.

Register Your Interest Today

Customers who register early will be among the first to enjoy:

First-hand updates on launch details

Priority installation slots

Exclusive early-bird promotions

For more information, please visit https://www.eight.com.sg/home-internet-roi.

