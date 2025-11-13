StarHub Launches 5G Unlimited+ Plans, Delivering Unlimited Connectivity with No Limits, No Contracts, No Worries

Singapore's first 5G plans designed for peace of mind, combining 5G local data, seamless global roaming and built-in protection

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarHub today launches its new 5G Unlimited+ Plans, a first-of-its-kind range of mobile plans that combine unlimited 5G local data[1], global roaming, scam protection and device credits, all without contracts. Designed for people leading busy, connected lives who want seamless connectivity and peace of mind wherever they are, the 5G Unlimited+ Plans redefine what worry-free mobile means.

Singapore's first 5G plans that delivers unlimited connectivity at home and abroad

"Singaporeans today know they have choices, but what they really want is value and quality that just work - reliable coverage, no hidden limits, no surprises when the bill arrives. That's exactly what the 5G Unlimited+ Plans are built for," said Matt Williams, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. "From unlimited data to seamless roaming and scam protection, we've taken care of the biggest pain points so our customers can focus on living their lives. We've got them, wherever they go."

For years, mobile users have had to choose between flexibility, protection and convenience. With the 5G Unlimited+ Plans, StarHub removes these trade-offs by combining everything they need for a connected, secured and worry-free experience that's effortless, reliable and truly built around quality.

The 5G Unlimited+ Plans offer four simple options — Lite, Core, Plus and Max — each designed to fit different needs. Whether for everyday browsing, travelling abroad or staying in touch, every plan delivers effortless connectivity and peace of mind.

Unlimited Connectivity, Truly Unleashed

5G Unlimited+ Plans extends StarHub's promise of keeping technology effortless and human. Each plan makes staying connected simple and flexible.

Unlimited local data, calls & SMS [1] – Stay connected without limits or bill shocks.

– Stay connected without limits or bill shocks. Global roaming in 165 destinations – Connectivity begins the moment customers land, with unlimited roaming calls and SMS, plus data included across all plans.

– Connectivity begins the moment customers land, with unlimited roaming calls and SMS, plus data included across all plans. No contract – Plans can be changed or upgraded anytime, based on evolving needs.

– Plans can be changed or upgraded anytime, based on evolving needs. Monthly DeviceDollars – Earn credits each month to offset device purchases, giving customers the freedom to upgrade on their terms.

– Earn credits each month to offset device purchases, giving customers the freedom to upgrade on their terms. 24/7 ScamSafe protection – Every call and message is automatically screened for scams, keeping customers protected round the clock.

– Every call and message is automatically screened for scams, keeping customers protected round the clock. Multi -line discounts – Enjoy savings on every line, with the fourth line free.

Peace of Mind, Made Simple

5G Unlimited+ Plans takes the worry out of staying connected. There are no data limits to track, no roaming hassles and no bill shocks, just the confidence that StarHub has customers covered, wherever life takes them.

With 5G Unlimited+ Plans, peace of mind comes standard. No limits. No contracts. No worries. Just freedom, powered by StarHub — because we got you.

Customers can sign up for the new 5G Unlimited+ Plans through the StarHub app, website or retail stores.

For more information, visit https://consumer.starhub.com/personal/store/mobile-plans

[1] Terms and conditions apply

SOURCE StarHub Ltd