eight Telecom marks annual eight Day celebrations with new eight Shop and $88,888 lucky draw

Customers can shop for smartphones and stand to win connectivity prizes spanning more than 108 years

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eight Telecom (powered by StarHub) is marking eight Day, its annual brand celebration held every August, with the launch of the eight Shop and a lucky draw featuring prizes worth a total of $88,888.

From 30 July, customers can enjoy early access to the eight Shop, ahead of its official launch on 1 August. The eight Shop will offer a range of mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, OPPO and Xiaomi, available with eight mobile plans.

"Over the past two years, eight has evolved from a mobile brand into one that now offers home broadband. The launch of the eight Shop is another step in that journey, bringing together devices and connectivity in one seamless experience." said Vikas Chanani, Vice President, Multibrand and MVNO Partnerships, StarHub. "As we grow, we'll continue to make connectivity simple, affordable and rewarding for our customers."

Customers who purchase an eligible device online between 30 July and 8 August will stand a chance to win a share of eight Telecom's $88,888 lucky draw prize pool featuring:

Grand Prize: 108 Years of Mobile Service ( even longer than a BTO lease! )

) Eight Years of Broadband

Eight Years of Mobile Service

$288 Mobile Credits

The lucky draw will take place on 8 August as part of eight's annual eight Day celebrations, with winners announced via eight's official social media channels.

For more information, visit: https://www.eight.com.sg/shop/.

Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE StarHub