Unfold Your Passions with a $0 Galaxy on StarHub 5G Unlimited+ Plans

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 with StarHub to unlock exclusive perks

SINGAPORE, 23 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your next Galaxy upgrade just got easier. Whether it's streaming Premier League action on the go, multi-tasking on a larger foldable display or enjoying immersive entertainment, StarHub is making it easier than ever to own Samsung's latest Galaxy foldables.

From left: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8.

From today, customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 on StarHub's 5G Unlimited+ Plans, enjoying up to $1,688 in device savings, up to $2,880 in DeviceDollars (over 36 months) to offset interest-free device instalments, bringing the cost of owning Samsung's latest foldables down to as low as $0.

More Value with Every Upgrade

Designed to make upgrading easier and more rewarding, StarHub's 5G Unlimited+ Plans combine exclusive pre-order offers with perks, so customers get even more from Samsung's latest Galaxy foldables:

Up to $2,880 in DeviceDollars (over 36 months) to offset interest-free instalments, with flexible payment options across 12, 24 or 36 months

Upfront pay later device discounts with 5G Unlimited+ Plans

Up to $350 off device for new lines and port-ins

Guaranteed $300 trade-in bonus on top of device's base trade-in value

Complimentary Premier League Annual Pass worth $380 with Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or Fold8

Complimentary storage upgrade to 512GB at the price of 256GB worth $300, with 5G Unlimited+ Plus Plans and above

Complimentary 3 months SmartSupport (worth $42.78) to lock in the 50% trade-in guarantee on your new Galaxy Z Foldable [1]

$38 e-voucher for customers who registered their interest

Watch add-on savings of up $250 off Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and $100 off Galaxy Watch9

More Freedom with 5G Unlimited+ Plans

Beyond the device, StarHub's 5G Unlimited+ Plans include unlimited data, built-in global roaming across 165 destinations, and unlimited calls and SMS, giving customers greater peace of mind whether they're staying connected at home or travelling overseas.

Pre-Order Details

Customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 on StarHub's 5G Unlimited+ Plans from 23 July 2026, 9am to 13 August 2026, 11.59pm via the StarHub App and online at starhub.com/samsung. Customers who prefer to pre-order in person can do so at StarHub Shops from 4 August 2026, during operating hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Series will be available for walk-in purchase at StarHub shops from 14 August 2026, 11am, and online via the StarHub eShop from 14 August 2026, 12am, while stocks last.

For more information, visit: starhub.com/samsung.

[1] Terms and conditions apply, please refer to starhub.com/samsung

SOURCE StarHub