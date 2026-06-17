Electrolux Group announces the preliminary outcome of the oversubscribed rights issue

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

The subscription period in AB Electrolux ("Electrolux Group" or the "Group") fully underwritten rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), ended on June 16, 2026. The preliminary outcome shows that the Rights Issue has been oversubscribed. As a result of the Rights Issue, Electrolux Group will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 9,062 million, before deduction of transaction costs.

The preliminary outcome indicates that 530,010,351 shares, corresponding to approximately 98.0 percent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, notification of subscription without subscription rights of 214,586,937 shares, corresponding to approximately 39.7 percent of the offered shares, have been received. In aggregate, the preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue indicates that the subscription by exercise of subscription rights and the applications for subscription without subscription rights correspond to approximately 137.6 percent of the offered shares. The Rights Issue is thus fully subscribed, and no underwriting commitments will be utilised.

As a result of the Rights Issue, Electrolux Group will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 9,062 million, before deduction of transaction costs. Through the Rights Issue, AB Electrolux share capital will increase by SEK 2,951,906,720, from the current SEK 1,544,601,540 to SEK 4,496,508,260 through an issuance of 540,992,636 new shares, of which 16,383,608 new Class A shares and 524,609,028 new Class B shares. After the Rights Issue, the number of shares in AB Electrolux will amount to 824,070,029 shares, of which 23,777,591 Class A shares and 800,292,438 Class B shares[1].

Those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights will be allotted shares according to the principles outlined in the prospectus. As confirmation of allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a transaction note will be sent on or about 23 June, 2026. Subscribed and allotted shares must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions in the transaction note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the nominee. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced on 22 June, 2026. The last day of trading with Paid Subscribed Shares (Sw. betalda tecknade aktier or "BTA") is June 29, 2026. New shares subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights are expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) on 23 June, 2026 and are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 1 July, 2026. Ordinary shares subscribed for without subscription rights are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 1 July, 2026.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley and SEB are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and Deutsche Bank is acting as Co-Bookrunner. Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP are acting as legal advisors to Electrolux as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively. White & Case Advokat AB and White & Case LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Underwriters as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively.

Important notice

This press release and the information herein is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful or where such action would require additional prospectuses, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any of the securities mentioned herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instruments in AB Electrolux. Any offer in respect of any securities in connection with the Rights Issue will only be made through the prospectus that AB Electrolux published on May 28, 2026 on www.electroluxgroup.com. Any offer will not be made to, and application forms will not be approved from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable other securities laws. There will not be any public offering of any of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at, and communicated only to, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the information included in this press release or use it as basis for taking any action. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity that this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AB Electrolux current view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect AB Electrolux beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, AB Electrolux does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.

[1] Also encompasses conversion of 797,821 class A shares into class B shares carried out during June 2026 upon request by shareholder in accordance with the conversion clause in AB Electrolux Articles of Association.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-announces-the-preliminary-outcome-of-the-oversubscribed-rights-issue,c4365216

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4365216/4158451.pdf Press release Preliminary outcome of the oversubscribed rights issue (ENG) 2026-06-17

SOURCE Electrolux Group